Arsenal Scouts Targeting Brazilian Talent After Gabriel Martinelli Success

Arsenal scouts have begun scouring Brazil in search of undiscovered talent after witnessing Gabriel Martinelli's superb start to life in England.
The 18-year-old scored a brilliant solo goal during the Gunners' 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, taking his seasonal tally to ten in 21 appearances. Though he has been a standout player for the side, Martinelli was not expected to play a significant role in 2019/20, having joined for just £7m last summer.
Arsenal believe there are many players in the winger's home country who could follow a similar path. According to South American football expert Tim Vickery, they are now keeping a watchful eye on various leagues across Brazil.
Martinelli's displays have led Gunners officials to open talks with him over a new deal in north London, while Real Madrid are thought to be interested in a move for the teenager, demonstrating the impact he has had at the Emirates Stadium.
Though he seems likely to agree a contract extension with his club, the starlet's international future is far less certain, with Martinelli recently admitting he would consider switching allegiances to Italy.
Source : 90min