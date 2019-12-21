Arsenal Scouts Targeting Brazilian Talent After Gabriel Martinelli Success

​Arsenal scouts have begun scouring Brazil in search of undiscovered talent after witnessing Gabriel Martinelli's superb start to life in England.

The 18-year-old scored a brilliant solo goal during the Gunners' 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, taking his seasonal tally to ten in 21 appearances. Though he has been a standout player for the side, Martinelli was not expected to play a significant role in 2019/20, having joined for just £7m last summer.

​Arsenal believe there are many players in the winger's home country who could follow a similar path. According to South American football expert Tim Vickery, they are now keeping a watchful eye on various leagues across Brazil.

He told ​Sky Sports: "T he way the market is going, the European clubs are looking not so much for established stars, they're looking for the likes of Martinelli. The Arsenal scouting unit are looking for players in Brazil who are by no means household names in their own home at the moment."





Martinelli's displays have led Gunners officials to ​open talks with him over a new deal in north London, while ​Real Madrid are thought to be interested in a move for the teenager, demonstrating the impact he has had at the Emirates Stadium.

Though he seems likely to agree a contract extension with his club, the starlet's international future is far less certain, with Martinelli ​recently admitting he would consider switching allegiances to Italy.

On that matter, Vickery said: " [Martinelli]'s already scored with Arsenal as many senior goals as he scored in Brazil, playing mostly regional football in Sao Paulo. Like many from the Sao Paulo area, he has Italian roots, and that makes him qualified to play for Italy. But, you don't see many obvious contenders for the Brazil number nine shirt, and that's a position he can play.





" That centre-forward position for Brazil is very much up for grabs, and if he keeps turning on the style for Arsenal, you could see him in the Brazil senior squad before long. At the moment, I think the route is clear for Martinelli to have an international career with Brazil."

