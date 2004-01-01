Arsenal set to sign USWNT star Tobin Heath

Arsenal are expected to sign USWNT superstar Tobin Heath, who is available on a free transfer after he contract with WSL rivals Manchester United expired earlier in the summer.

Heath endured an injury hit spell with United which saw her make just eight WSL appearances last year. An ankle issue suffered in January sidelined her for three months, before a knee injury picked up in April ended her season and saw her released at the end of her contract.

It has been widely reported, including by The Athletic, that Heath is close to securing a move to the Gunners on deadline day, potentially on a two-year contract. No transfer fee is involved as the player is currently unattached.

Heath will have the chance to play Champions League football with Arsenal, who have returned to the competition this season and are on course to reach the brand new group stage as they hold a healthy 3-0 aggregate lead over Slavia Prague ahead of a final qualifying leg next week.

The arrival of Heath promises to be a huge boost for Arsenal. The Gunners have finished third behind Chelsea and Manchester City in each of the last two seasons but are determined to close the gap and already landed England international Nikita Parris from Lyon earlier this summer.

Heath is a two-time World Cup winner with the United States in 2015 and 2019, as well as a two-time Olympic gold medallist in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze medallist this summer.

The 33-year-old has previously been named in the NWSL Best XI in 2016, 2018 and 2019, while she was voted WSL player of the month during her time at United last November.

Heath, primarily a winger or attacking midfielder, will also have the chance to line up with the prolific Vivianne Miedema, a partnership which is sure to frighten defences up and down the WSL.

One of several United States internationals to play in the WSL last season while the National Women's Soccer League was on hold amid the coronavirus crisis, Heath is set to remain in England for the foreseeable future unlike international team-mates Christen Press, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper, who have all since returned.

