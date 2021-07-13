Arsenal slip to shock 2-1 defeat to Hibernian in pre-season opener

Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Scottish side Hibernian in their opening pre-season game in Edinburgh.

Hibs took a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Martin Boyle and Daniel MacKay, with Emile Smith Rowe grabbing a consolation strike late on.

Arsenal’s first summer friendly is not going to plan ? pic.twitter.com/lOrKEqlzyw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2021

Arsenal named a mixed starting XI, blending youth and experience. Youngster Arthur Okonkwo started in goal behind a back four of Cedric Soares, Harry Clarke, Pablo Mari and Sead Kolasinac.

Reiss Nelson, Mohammed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles lined up in midfield with Willian, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starting up front. As is customary during pre-season, eight changes were made at half-time with Thomas Partey, Alexandre Lacazette and Folarin Balogun among those who came on.

The Gunners got off to a nightmare start, conceding in embarrassing circumstances with little over 20 minutes played. Cedric attempted to play a back pass to Okonkwo but the keeper - who looked shaky throughout - made a hash of it, allowing Boyle to tap into the empty net.

Arsenal offered little in response before the break with Hibs denied a second goal by the post. Things got even worse for the Gunners in the second half. Minutes after Partey had struck the woodwork, Hibs made it 2-0 when MacKay took advantage of some slack marking to nod home from a corner.

It was an evening to forget for the Gunners | Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Arsenal were then handed an opportunity to pull one back from the penalty spot, only for half-time substitute Nicolas Pepe’s weak effort to be easily saved. Nine minutes from time Smith Rowe - another substitute - finally gave Arsenal something to celebrate, volleying home Hector Bellerin’s cross at the back post.

The Gunners pushed for an equaliser but it was not to be. The result is a shock, considering the wealth of first-team players Arsenal had out. Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a better display when his side takes on Rangers in their next pre-season outing on Saturday.