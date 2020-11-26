Arsenal Spend Extra Night in Norway After Flight to London Cancelled

Arsenal players spent the night in Norway following their 3-0 victory over Molde, after their flight home was cancelled due to foggy conditions in the UK.

The Gunners ran out comfortable victors against the Norwegian side with a win that put them into the last 32 of the Europa League. The lowest they can finish now is second due to their superior head to head record over the Norwegians, and a point against Rapid Vienna would ensure they win Group B.

While all went to plan for Arsenal in a clinical second half, however, the same cannot be said about their flight home. According to The Mail, they had intended to return to London on Thursday evening in order to fit in two full days of preparation for Sunday night's visit of Wolves, but were hampered by the weather.

The foggy conditions in London meant they risked landing in an airport outside of the city, potentially extending their trip by hours. The decision was taken to delay the flight, and they instead travelled in the early hours of Friday morning and will have a training session in the afternoon.

The victory in Norway came thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun as a much-changed Gunners side got the job done for Mikel Arteta. The win featured a new formation, an expansive 4-4-2, that seemed to catch the hosts off-guard.

Folarin Balogun scored just 37 seconds after coming off the bench for Arsenal. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ePYQ0om3Ds — 90min (@90min_Football) November 26, 2020

When asked after the match if that is a system we could see in the Premier League, Arteta said: "Depending on the players that we have available and a few things we have to make sure we control better. There were a lot of positives, we looked a threat all the time but there were some issues we need to resolve.

"It's going to take time. It's true we changed the team a lot, we played with a lot of young players as well I was but I was really pleased with the personality they showed on the pitch."