Arsenal, Spurs & Everton all in race to sign Denis Zakaria

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria this summer.

The 24-year-old has been on the radar of a number of European giants over the past couple of seasons..

Zakaria is capturing the attention of the Premier League | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Bild reports that as many as three Premier League clubs are chasing Zakaria this summer, with Arsenal, Spurs and Everton all interested.

The Gunners and Spurs are leading the Toffees in the charge to sign Zakaria - who could be available for as little as a cut-price £17m. Little over a year ago, the Gladbach man's stock was so high that he was valued at around £43m, but that figure has dropped over the past 12 months.

Zakaria struggled with fitness issues last season, missing 11 games due to a knee injury and only made 25 Bundesliga appearances. The former Young Boys star has also entered the final year of his contract, which expires in July 2022.

If the German outfit decide to keep hold of Zakaria in the window, they then risk losing him for nothing as he will be free to negotiate a move in January ahead of the summer 2022 window.

All of those factors have made the midfielder a hot and cheap prospect in this transfer window. According to Bild, via Sport Witness, Gladbach are now willing to accept an offer of around £17m (€20m) for Zakaria, leaving the three Premier League clubs on red hot alert.

Arsenal are known to be in the market to strengthen their midfield options, although they appear to be prepared to offer Granit Xhaka an olive branch in the form of a new contract after he was originally set for a move to AS Roma this summer.

Spurs are also revolutionising their squad, while Everton are hoping to supply new coach Rafa Benitez with the ammunition he needs to fire them to a lofty Premier League finish.