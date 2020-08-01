Arsenal Stars React to FA Cup Win After Chelsea Victory

Arsenal continued their FA Cup dominance by securing a fourth title in seven seasons - and record breaking 14th overall - with a 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.





Their worst league campaign for 25 years ended on a high note, securing Mikel Arteta his first trophy as a head coach and ensuring the Gunners will be playing Europa League football next season.





After the pain of the 2019/20 Premier League season, being able to head into a break with a title in the bag was, understandably, reason for the players to go a bit crazy. Celebrations likely went late into the night, as the squad revelled in overcoming Frank Lampard's side.





Congratulations to @Arsenal on winning the 2020 #FACupFinal - 10 percent of all FA Cups have been won by the club! ?? pic.twitter.com/RK2rzEQYFp — 90min (@90min_Football) August 1, 2020

Here's how some of the stars celebrated.





Mikel Arteta





Only being in the job since December, the Spaniard has exceeded expectations in his debut (half) season as a top flight manager. Six years on from lifting the trophy with Arsenal as captain, Arteta clearly enjoyed the moment.





Video: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bringing the FA Cup trophy back to the dressing room at Wembley to begin the celebrations. ?? [@Arsenal] #afc pic.twitter.com/URyD5ApZHT — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang





He may have deflected when asked about whether he will be staying at the club, but even with speculation rife about his future, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's two-goal cameo to secure the Gunners the trophy quickly masked over any uncertainty.





For now, it was all about celebrating his seventh trophy as a player and his first in Arsenal colours. He didn't hold back, with new boy William Saliba rinsed in some of the videos.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Instagram story, celebrating inside the dressing room with Alexandre Lacazette & William Saliba. ?? [IG: aubameyang97] #afc pic.twitter.com/J0JM8t4qaJ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2020

Aubameyang Insta Story, Celebrations have begun ? pic.twitter.com/gEPBZWZgS6 — Doc (@DocAFC_) August 1, 2020

On the team bus after the game the party continued to escalate, with music and Prosecco (presumably champagne is not in the budget) in abundance.





There was even a fair bit of banter flying around from the younger players claiming Aubameyang is, indeed, the G.O.A.T.





David Luiz





All the talk ahead of kick off was around David Luiz and whatever involvement he may have. Mostly, it was about him potentially dropping a few clangers and handing the game on a plate to Chelsea.





Fortunately for him and Arsenal, he was solid and error-free.





An avid user on social media, his comical outlook on life filtered through into the celebrations, although his focus this time was on being humble and thanking the other members of the squad. Even the ones who don't play. How lovely.





David Luiz on his Instagram story with Kieran Tierney: “My soldier” [IG: davidluiz_4] #afc pic.twitter.com/BdzDjqhiE0 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2020

Nicolas Pepe, Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette & the Rest





It wasn't just the two senior players basking in their success, though. The rest of the squad were equally overjoyed at their triumph, with wild celebrations matching those of their fellow teammates.





Alexandre Lacazette in particular was keen to poke fun at one certain member of the opposing team, Olivier Giroud. Infamous for thanking Arsenal after winning the Europa League final for Chelsea against his former side last year, there was no love lost.





Fashion icon Hector Bellerin was keen to show off his medal in the only way he knows how. Wearing it as an earring, of course.





Héctor Bellerín on Instagram story, wearing his FA Cup winners medal as an earring. [IG: hectorbellerin]



Love that, @HectorBellerin! ?? #afc pic.twitter.com/hM7DrM3Gpo — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2020

Nicolas Pepe caught some of the squad dancing the night away.





Nicolas Pepe on Instagram story, catching Alexandre Lacazette & Ainsley Maitland-Niles mid-moves. ?? #afc pic.twitter.com/6HrRa8Ap21 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2020

There was one emotional moment too, involving Emiliano Martinez.





Having joined the club as a teenager ten years ago with a promise to his parents that he'd become a success, the emotion of the achievement clearly got to him when he began to well up during his post-match interview.





A video call with the family back in Argentina followed and someone, somewhere, started chopping onions.





Oh, yeah, and it's kind of hard to ignore the fact that Aubameyang dropped the trophy before the first team lift.





That moment they've all been waiting for, turned into a moment of hilarity in one fell swoop. Comedy gold.





