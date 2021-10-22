Arsenal sweep October's WSL player & manager of the month awards

Arsenal have completed a clean sweep of the Barclays WSL’s monthly awards for October, with Katie McCabe winning the Player of the Month prize and Jonas Eidevall named Manager of the Month.

It is already the second time this season that the table-topping Gunners have taken both individual awards, with Eidevall retaining his award for best boss and McCabe following on from Beth Mead scooping the player gong in September.

Jonas Eidevall & Katie McCabe stood out in October | Barclays FA WSL

Eidevall has made an enormous impact since being appointed Arsenal boss in the summer. His team maintained their 100% winning record in the WSL in October, taking maximum points from their two league games during the month.

Arsenal scored seven goals and kept successive clean sheets in their matches against Aston Villa and Everton, going into the October international break three points clear of rivals Chelsea.

McCabe, meanwhile, scored in both of Arsenal’s WSL wins in October and each was an early contender for goal of the season. Against Villa it was an intelligent lob from 40 yards, while the Republic of Ireland international netted a stunning self-assisted volley against Everton.

An assist for Lotte Wubben-Moy to score in the latter only furthered her October impact.

The 26-year-old is also in contention to win the PFA Vertu Motors WSL fans' player of the month award - McCabe has been nominated alongside teammates Wubben-Moy and Kim Little, Manchester United duo Hannah Blundell and Ella Toone, as well as Chelsea's Fran Kirby - who won the award in September.

Arsenal after back in action in the WSL at the weekend when they host West Ham at Meadow Park. A week later is the north London derby against Tottenham, while the Gunners also then travel north to face Manchester United before November is over.

In amongst that are also home and away clashes with Denmark’s Koge in the Champions League.

