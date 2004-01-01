Arsenal target Aaron Ramsdale valued at £100m by Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic

Arsenal are back in talks with Sheffield United regarding a deal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, though Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has warned that he is valued at £100m.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a move for a goalkeeper for a few months now, initially targeting Ajax stopper Andre Onana.

They then turned their attentions to Ramsdale in recent weeks, though it appeared Arsenal had backed out of negotiations due to Sheffield United's steep asking price.

But football.london report that talks regarding Ramsdale are back on, and that a deal worth £20m plus add-ons is close due to the Blades' need to shift players before the transfer window shuts.

However, United manager Jokanovic has told Sky Sports that he values the goalkeeper at £100m, and that while ideally any club interested will have to be prepared to stump up big money, he understands the business side of proceedings.

“From when I signed the contract [to become manager], the club informed me two players have the possibility to leave the club,” Jokanovic said at a press conference.

“I had this information from the club before I signed the contract and one is Aaron. Either of these two [Ramsdale and Sander Berge] could go without my permission.

“It is natural he wants to be a Premier League player. I am talking with him. He believes it can be a good move for him but it is not a bad thing for him if he stays with us

“He is a talented English player and Arsenal are interested. If he is one of the best players in the league, his price is high.

“If you ask me if I want to sell him for £100m, I say ‘no’. But I understand the business side of the club.”