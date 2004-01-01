Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes as Manuel Locatelli alternative

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as they begin to consider alternatives to Manuel Locatelli.

Mikel Arteta's team aren't messing about in the transfer market this summer. Having already landed Anderlecht's Albert Sambi Lokonga and Benfica's Nuno Tavares, they are about to splurge £50m on Brighton's Ben White, and the business isn't stopping there.

Guimaraes has impressed at Lyon | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

90min previously reported that Arsenal were prepared to spend £250m on five key targets this summer and in addition to Lokonga and White, they are chasing three more players; a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder and a new striker.

In the latter two positions, we've heard plenty about ambitious moves for James Maddison and Lautaro Martinez who between them would take their transfer spend to well over £200m after the White deal is done and dusted.

As far as a new centre-mid goes, it's been Locatelli we've seen most heavily linked, but their approach for the Italian is complicated. Juventus are in advanced talks with the midfielder while recent reports suggest a bid from Liverpool could test Sassuolo's resolve.

And while the Gunners may remain confident of doing a deal for the Italy star, Goal report that they are considering a plan B - in the shape of Brazil's Olympic star Bruno Guimaraes.

The 23-year-old is well known to Arsenal sporting director Edu, who tried to sign him from Athletico Paranaense in January 2020 before he moved to Lyon. Since heading to Ligue 1, the 23-year-old has been quietly impressive, and earned himself a spot in Andre Jardine's Olympic squad - where he has been a virtual ever-present in their undefeated group stage.

Lyon are under pressure to sell after failing to qualify for the Champions League, but it's claimed they won't listen to offers of any less than €35m - just short of £30m, and a neat markup on the £18m they paid to sign him 18 months ago.

Brighton's Yves Bissouma is another midfielder Arsenal could look at if the Locatelli deal doesn't go ahead - though Premier League tax means he would likely cost a fair bit more.