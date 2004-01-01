Arsenal Target Dominik Szoboszlai Sends Hungary to Euro 2020

Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai fired Hungary to the delayed Euro 2020 finals next summer thanks to a dramatic late winner in their qualifying playoff against Iceland on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old is already an emerging superstar thanks to his rise at club level with Red Bull Salzburg and his 92nd-minute curling strike at the Puskas Arena in Budapest staved off extra-time and secured a place at just Hungary’s second major international tournament since 1986.

Dominik Szoboszlai's goal sent Hungary to Euro 2020 | ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Arsenal have been tracking Szoboszlai and are already rumoured to have made contact with the starlet’s agent about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners fans will be delighted to see their club’s target make such an important impact and Euro 2020, which has kept its original name, will be an important platform for him.

Szoboszlai has already made a fine start to the 2020/21 season at club level, contributing 14 combined goals and assists in 13 appearances across all competitions. That includes two goals in the Champions League, with Salzburg dealt an extremely difficult group.

The Hungarian is expected to be the next young star to leave Salzburg, following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland, who used the Austrian side as a springboard last January.

Salzburg talents will often leave to join partner club RB Leipzig, much as Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano and Hwang Hee-chan have done in recent years, but Arsenal have been boosted because Szoboszlai’s agent has now denied there is any pre-determined path.

It was recently reported in Germany that an agreement was already in place for £18m-rated Szoboszlai to make the switch to Leipzig. But speaking to the press in Hungary, agent Matyas Esterhaz has said there is no such arrangement.

Szoboszlai is not guaranteed to join RB Leipzig | Josef Bollwein/Getty Images

“Dominik Szoboszlai has no agreement with Leipzig or any other club, except of course his current club Red Bull Salzburg,” Esterhaz explained.

Arsenal have been lacking midfield creativity ever since Mesut Ozil’s much talked about fall out of favour and Szoboszlai, who made 30 goal contributions for Salzburg last season, has the potential to plug that gap and improve the Gunners long-term.

