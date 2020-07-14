Arsenal Target Thomas Partey 'on the Verge' of New Atletico Madrid Contract

Atletico Madrid star and long-term Arsenal target Thomas Partey is now on the verge of signing a new contract, rejecting the opportunity to move to the Premier League, according to a report from his home country.





The Gunners' desire to recruit the Ghana international has been well-documented, with rumours circling regarding a big-money move ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.





Club Atletico de Madrid v RCD Mallorca - La Liga

However, Mikel Arteta's dreams of adding Partey to their ranks may have gone up in smoke, after it was claimed by Ghana Soccernet that the 27-year-old will instead sign a brand new 'bumper contract' with Los Colchoneros soon.





Atleti had begun to give up hope of tying down their midfield general to a new deal, especially after his father spoke out and talked up a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. However, it is said that in a last-ditch attempt to retain one of the key figures in their side, Los Rojiblancos offered to double Partey's current salary of €60,000 a week, while also doubling his buyout clause to €100m.





And that, according to Ghana Soccernet, seems to have done the trick for Diego Simeone's star midfielder.





If true, the news will come as a hammer blow to Arsenal, whose pursuit of Partey had become public in recent months. The Gunners are keen to bolster their midfield with some much-needed steel and style, and the Ghanaian would tick both boxes for Arteta.





Club Atletico de Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

Partey has grown to become the most influential figure in Simeone's side, anchoring the midfield with a strength and elegance that would allow him to thrive in the Premier League.





He has been in immense form since football's return in June, appearing in every league fixture, and helping Atleti to secure Champions League football for next season - something Arsenal are desperate to achieve.



