Arsenal targeting 5 major signings with huge transfer budget

Arsenal are hoping to use their sizeable summer budget to bring in up to five major targets before the transfer window closes.

90min revealed earlier this month that Arsenal are willing to spend up to £250m on a handful of new players this summer, with that transfer budget funded largely by the club but also topped up by the departure of some fringe players.

A new goalkeeper, central defender, full-back and two midfielders are all on Mikel Arteta's wish list this summer, and Arsenal's hierarchy are ready to bite the bullet and spend big after seeing their team tumble down the Premier League standings last season.

The Athletic add that Arsenal hope to use their big budget on five major signings, and club officials are casting their scouting net far and wide to try and identify the best options for the squad.

Named in the report are well-known targets like Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while there is also confirmation that Arsenal are inching closer to signing Brighton defender Ben White for an initial £45m.

Arsenal appear to have their primary targets in those positions, but two areas in which the Gunners are still searching are at left-back and right-back.

Miguel Gutierrez is on the radar | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

On the left, the plan is to find somebody to deputise for Kieran Tierney, who recently penned a new five-year contract and is being lined up as a potential future captain. Benfica starlet Nuno Tavares was recently named as an option, while Arsenal are also said to be considering Real Madrid's 19-year-old Miguel Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, who comes with a £35m release clause and an enormous hype around him at the Bernabeu, could be tempted to leave this summer because of Real's determination to keep Marcelo around as competition for Ferland Mendy. The youngster could be third in the pecking order and could be sold as a result.

Over on the right, Sassuolo's Mert Muldur is a new name on the radar, and his ability to play as a left-back as well is thought to work in his favour.

Muldur looked impressive for Turkey at Euro 2020 | Marcio Machado/Getty Images

It seems there are plenty of players who could make expensive moves to the Emirates this summer, but one player who is thought to have already been ruled out is Leicester playmaker James Maddison.

Arsenal are big fans of the 24-year-old but fear he could be far too expensive, even in a summer which could feature such heavy spending. Instead, 90min understands the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Lille's Renato Sanches.

