Arsenal Tipped to Imminently Announce New Long-Term Contract for Bukayo Saka

Arsenal have been tipped to announce a new long-term contract for teenage winger-cum-left back Bukayo Saka in the coming days, which will come as a huge boost for the Gunners during what are currently very difficult times for the club.





Despite only turning 18 last September, Saka has become a key first-team player for Arsenal this season since making the permanent step up from the academy ranks and has been a rare shining light for the club.





Saka has been a rare bright light for Arsenal this season

However, the youngster’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the next season, leaving the Gunners vulnerable to losing him if new terms couldn’t be agreed. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been credited with interest in recent months.





But in news that will see concerned Arsenal fans breathe a huge sigh of relief, The Athletic has reported that the club is now putting ‘finishing touches’ on a long-term contract ahead of an expected announcement by the end of the week.





Saka’s versatility and willingness to seemingly play anywhere makes him a major asset to Arsenal. He spent much of the early part of the season operating from the left wing, but dropped into a deeper left-back or wing-back role in December. He has also played on the right flank and has even started to occupy a central role since football was allowed to restart.





Arsenal’s other problems continue to run deep, though. The future of captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still far from certain, while top earner Mesut Ozil is still just a passenger and is yet to appear in any game since the season resumed.





Matteo Guendouzi’s future has also come under significant scrutiny in the last week as a result of concerns over his behaviour and attitude, fuelling the possibility of him being moved on.





