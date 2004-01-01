 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal to advance interest in Mikel Merino after Riccardo Calafiori signing

Arsenal are the frontrunners in the race to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad and are expected to step up their interest in the coming days.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards