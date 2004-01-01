Arsenal to Back Mikel Arteta in January in Attempt to Save Season

Arsenal are not believed to be considering sacking manager Mikel Arteta and will instead back him financially in the January transfer market in an attempt to save their season.

The Gunners currently find themselves 15th in the Premier League table, just four points clear of the relegation zone, while a run of just two wins in their last 12 league games has left several fans calling for Arteta's head.

Arsenal find themselves in a rut | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

However, the Daily Mail note that Arteta still retains the full support of the Arsenal board in the short term, and the intention is to give him as much money as possible to continue his squad rebuild in the winter window.

As has been reported elsewhere, the Gunners' priority will be to find a creative midfielder. They missed out on Hungarian wonderkid Dominik Szoboszlai, who has sealed a move to RB Leipzig, but they remain linked with Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar.

The Arsenal board are well aware that the club are going through a transitional period, but concerns over their league performances will see that rebuild accelerated somewhat.

It's not just results which have left those at Arsenal confirmed. There are growing concerns that a group of unhappy players have left the dressing room divided, and although most are still supportive of Arteta, the fraction poses yet another problem for the boss.

A large part of the problem is believed to stem from Arteta's man-management. The likes of Mesut Ozil and Sokratis have been banished from the first team, while young defender William Saliba recently joked that he has been 'shelved' by the boss this year.

There are also concerns over how Arteta dealt with Willian's impromptu trip to Dubai, which was not punished by a spell on the sidelines, while the contract between his support of Granit Xhaka and criticism of Nicolas Pepe following recent red cards has also left players scratching their heads.

Players have been confused by Arteta | Pool/Getty Images

Nevertheless, most remain behind Arteta and are encouraged by the idea of January signings. The boss is expected to make a big splash in the creative-midfield department, even if it is just a high-profile loan signing.

Aouar is often suggested as the most-likely signing, but reports elsewhere have tipped Arsenal to move for Inter's Christian Eriksen on Real Madrid's Isco.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!