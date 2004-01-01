Arsenal to be the subject of Amazon's next 'All or Nothing' docuseries

It's no secret that Arsenal are in a bit of a mess right now, with the club's hierarchy rumoured to have handed Mikel Arteta a sizeable budget in a bid to desperately transform their fortunes.

Let's be honest, it's either going to go pretty well or it's going to be absolutely horrendous, so what better time for the club to decide to let Amazon film absolutely all of it?

Football documentary series have become commonplace over the past few years, and the 'All or Nothing' franchise is undoubtedly one of the best.

The Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham were the subject of an instalment of 'All or Nothing', and it's fair to say the series provided us with enough memes to last us a lifetime.

They say 'if it's not broke don't fix it', and so after filming one mad north London club desperately trying to prevent their slide down the Premier League table, Amazon are now going to film another one, with Deadline reporting that Arsenal's 2021/22 campaign will all be caught on camera.

Just imagine Arteta sitting across the table from Nicolas Pepe telling him he's going to 'help him explode', Calum Chambers storming out of the manager's office because he's not getting enough game time, Rob Holding asking his teammates their routine for brushing their teeth - what more do you want from a documentary?

Arsenal will star in next season's series | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The report adds that the deal is not 100% finalised but is expected to be completed within the near future, meaning we've got some absolutely golden viewing ahead of us.

Arsenal's media director Mark Gonnella confirmed that talks are at an advanced stage and hopes the series can give fans a better insight into how a club the size of Arsenal is run behind closed doors.

“We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day," he said. "We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club.

"'All or Nothing' will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy laden history and our ambitions for future success.”

Dan Grabiner who is the head of UK originals at Amazon Studios added that Arsenal's current situation makes them the perfect subject of the series.

“Arsenal is a historic club going through a fascinating period, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes on the journey of this crucial season," he said. “'All or Nothing' is about intimate access to the passion and commitment behind elite sport, and in Arsenal we have the perfect subject for the next chapter.

"We are looking forward to Prime members around the world experiencing another Premier League season with a new club, through 'All or Nothing’s' signature quality storytelling and access.”