Arsenal to Become First Premier League Team to Return to Training on Monday

​Arsenal will become the first Premier League team to return to training when they take to the field on Monday, with a number of other English sides eager to do the same.

As of yet, there is no definitive idea of when the season will return. League officials are waiting for the go-ahead from the government, who are set to meet in the coming week to discuss a potential return to normality.

As noted by the ​Daily Mail, ​Arsenal will open the doors at their London Colney training ground on Monday. Such a decision would not break lockdown guidelines as people in the UK are still permitted to travel to work if necessary, and many clubs believe that it is becoming impossible for their players to train away from the club.

If a player goes out in public to train, they are often approached by fans, which goes against social distancing regulations. However, they cannot hire a personal trainer for help as that would be meeting someone outside of the player's household.

" Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week," a club statement read.

"Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home."

Players will be expected to drive to the training complex alone in their full kit and leave without eating, showering or socialising, in an attempt to reduce the amount of contact time between players.

Groups of four or five players can perform conditioning exercises together, as long as the different groups are split up across the complex.

Other ​Premier League clubs are looking to implement a similar plan in the coming days, with many waiting for the final green light from the government which could come after Friday's Premier League shareholder meeting.





Football will only be permitted to return if the coronavirus outbreak becomes manageable, meaning both the death and new infection rates begin to drop towards a level which the NHS would be comfortable dealing with.

