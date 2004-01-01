Arsenal to discuss new contract with Bukayo Saka

Arsenal have held exploratory talks with the agent of Bukayo Saka over the prospect of extending his contract.

Saka inked a new deal in the summer of 2020 after an intriguing breakout season at the Emirates, but his career has skyrocketed since then and the 20-year-old has quietly emerged as one of the top wide men in the Premier League.

With nine goals and five assists to his name this season, Saka has found himself speculatively linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

Nevertheless, The Athletic note that Arsenal are well aware that they need to keep Saka happy and appreciate that he is worth more than his current contract, which is set to run until 2024.

As a result, informal talks have been held between Arsenal and Saka's agent to discuss the possibility of an extension, with an official offer expected to be tabled in the near future.

Arsenal are hopeful that their commitment to Saka, on top of his longstanding relationship with the club, will help them get a deal over the line, but there is an acceptance that financial factors and the offer of Champions League football could be key.

Saka is the team's top scorer with nine goals and is also second on the assist charts, having played an immense role in dragging Mikel Arteta's side back up the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Gunners have made it back to the top four, sitting three points ahead of closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur having played one game fewer.

Arteta's men also have a favourable fixture list between now and the end of the season, although late April will bring an immense triple-header in which Arsenal must navigate Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham if they are to keep their European hopes on track.