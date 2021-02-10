Arsenal to rival Barcelona for Sevilla midfielder Bryan Gil

Arsenal are expected to rival Barcelona with a summer bid for 20-year-old Sevilla playmaker Bryan Gil.

Having come through the Sevilla academy, Gil was sent out on loan to Eibar in October to continue his development, and while his return of three goals and two assists in 17 appearances doesn't set the world on fire, Gil has impressed with a series of solid performances.

Barcelona's interest in Gil was recently confirmed by club scout Mani, who told Cadena SER that he sees the winger as perhaps the brightest prospect in Spanish football, before comparing Gil to former Camp Nou favourite Neymar.

Mani's word is well respected in Spain. After all, this is the man who managed to lure the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri and even Andres Iniesta to the Camp Nou in the past. Mani clearly knows his stuff.

However, it's not just Barcelona who have been impressed by Gil. Mundo Deportivo, citing mysterious Andalusian media, state that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on the winger and have been hugely impressed with what they have seen.

The Gunners' interest is also touched on by El Razon, who claim that Arsenal are actually more confident than Barcelona about their chances of getting a deal done, despite Sevilla working to extend Gil's contract.

Gil currently has a €35m release clause, but Sevilla have reached a verbal agreement to tie him down to a new deal with a get-out clause of €150m. Barcelona are said to have accepted defeat, but Arsenal are still sniffing around.

While his price might be a little higher, Arsenal have taken encouragement from recent comments from Sevilla director José Maria Cruz, who confessed that the team will look to make a big sale this summer to raise money and reinvest in their first team.

Will it be Gil who gets sold? It's hard to say. After all, pretty much the entire Sevilla team have been linked with moves away in recent weeks.

Centre-back Jules Kounde seems like the favourite to leave, while there has also been serious interest in defender Diego Carlos, midfielder Joan Jordan and forwards Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos, so Sevilla might be reluctant to sell Gil.

