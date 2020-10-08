Arsenal to Screen Matches Live at Emirates Stadium for Fans

To combat the lack of supporters in the stadiums, Arsenal will begin screening their away matches at the Emirates Stadium to members of the club...starting at £49 per person.

Arsenal, like all other clubs playing behind-closed-doors football, are losing a frightening amount of money with each passing home fixture as they rely massively on matchday revenue obtained from their 60,260-seater home ground.

Football has carried on despite the lack of fans, but plans are being put in place to try and integrate supporters back into stadium gradually over the course of the winter months. English Football League clubs have already drawn up plans to screen matches at their own stadiums.

As per the Telegraph, the Gunners are following suit in their own bid to welcome fans back to the stadium. Since they can't admit fans for home matches, screenings will take place for away games for members of the club to attend.

The first of these matches will be matchday five of the Premier League, when Mikel Arteta takes his side to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Saturday, 17 October. All following Saturday away fixtures will have this service available to supporters. It will be limited to 368 fans.

Prices for those tickets will come in at £49 per person (£29 for children) in what will be classified as the 'Invincibles Package'. Included in this will be food (pizza) and drinks to enjoy while taking in the match on the big screen, while photo opportunities with none other than the Community Shield will be available.

If supporters want to go the whole nine yards, they can fork out £169 each and get the 'Marble Package'. This will include an exclusive 'fine-dining' three course meal, a Q&A with club legends, a prize draw, and discounts on retail and gifts. Oh, and you can have your picture taken with the FA Cup instead.

