Arsenal Top Doctor Rejects Liverpool Move to Stay in London

​Liverpool have failed in their attempt to poach Arsenal's highly regarded head of medical services Gary O'Driscoll, with the club doctor choosing to stay put with the Gunners.

The Reds own medical chief Andrew Massey took up a role at FIFA earlier this month, with Liverpool making O'Driscoll their number one target as a replacement.





However, it is now back to the drawing board for Liverpool, after O'Driscoll underwent a change of heart - despite initially agreeing to the move north - according to reports including ​Goal.

49-year-old O'Driscoll, who has previously worked with the Ireland and British Lions rugby union teams, is said to have found Liverpool's approach flattering. However, he remains settled in London with his family, where he now plans to continue his 11-year stay.

​The Athletic's David Ornstein writes that O’Driscoll’s decision to stay put with ​Arsenal is seen as a 'coup', which came after 'impassioned pleas' from technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta.

Ornstein's same report notes how ​Liverpool have also been turned down by a doctor from another Premier League club.





In the meantime, the Reds' academy doctor Jim Moxon has assumed first-team duties and is also responsible for handling the club's internal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool have so far not reported any cases of COVID-19 among their players or staff, while the Premier League leaders voluntarily suspended team training as of Friday, with domestic football on hiatus until at least April.

Thank you Jürgen Klopp and @LFC for your powerful message to the world. Put people's health first, reduce risks, care for the vulnerable and compassion: this is the @WHO way. We will win the fight against #COVID19 if we are working together. #coronavirushttps://t.co/h6uGF8ZiRJ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 14, 2020

Manager Jurgen Klopp's message to fans regarding the pandemic received widespread praise, including from World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Klopp's message said, in part: "First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

"If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t."