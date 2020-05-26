Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur Set for Summer Battle Over Chelsea's Willian

If Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur supporters were dreaming of lavish spending on squad rebuilds in the summer, then they may be in for a disappointing few months.

Both clubs have endured tough campaigns, having been forced to change managers midway through the season, and neither coach has been able to provide the necessary impetus to drag them back up the Premier League table.

Many expected the two London clubs to splash the cash this summer, in an attempt to catch up with their runaway rivals who currently occupy the Champions League places.

But the financial implications of football's suspension have put both teams in a sticky situation, so much so that they are now planning for a season of minimal spending - starting with the free signing of Chelsea attacker Willian, according to The Telegraph.

The Brazilian winger will be a free agent in the summer, having failed to agree a new contract with the Blues, and while Spurs have been longstanding admirers of the 31-year-old - who Chelsea nabbed from under their noses in 2013 - they have now been joined by penny-pinching Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Spurs may be leading this particular chase, as coach José Mourinho has maintained an excellent relationship with Willian, after working together at Chelsea for a number of years.

Arsenal are still in with a shout of landing their target however, given that the player's representative Kia Joorabchian has a good rapport with the club, having brought Willian's close friend David Luiz to the Emirates stadium in the summer.

Although the winger's future seems destined to be away from Stamford Bridge, there remains the slight possibility that he could extend his stay with the west London club. Willian is holding out for a three-year deal, but Chelsea are unprepared to offer any more than two years to their ageing star.

But the Blues may wish to reconsider, given the lack of money that will be floating around the transfer market this season.