Arsenal & Tottenham target Marcel Sabitzer 'available for €20m'

RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer could be available for as little as €20m this summer, with talks over a new contract at an impasse as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Sabitzer has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with either Arsenal or Tottenham seemingly his most likely destination in England.

The north London clubs' interest will be piqued further by the news that the 27-year-old will be allowed to leave the Red Bull Arena for just £17m, or perhaps even less.

According to Bild, Leipzig will let their skipper move on to pastures new should they receive an offer in that region in the coming weeks, while Borussia Dortmund are set to rival Arsenal, Tottenham and Milan - who have been touted as suitors elsewhere - for the midfielder's signature.

Sabitzer has a €50m exit clause written into his contract, but it seems Leipzig have decided to drastically lower their asking price rather than lose him for free when his contract expires at the end of 2021/22.

The Austria international has spent six years in east Germany, scoring 52 goals and laying on 42 more in his time with Die Roten Bullen.

Sabitzer has been at Euro 2020 with Austria | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Although Bild's report doesn't mention Arsenal, the Gunners were credited with an interest in the player by Gazzetta dello Sport back in June (per Sport Witness). His arrival would form part of a squad overhaul being enacted by boss Mikel Arteta, who has as much as £250m to spend, as revealed by 90min last month.

Tottenham's interest is more longstanding, with the versatile midfielder touted as a possible replacement for Dele Alli in December 2020, when the Englishman was well out of favour with then-boss Jose Mourinho. However, with Spurs focusing on reinforcing their defence it is unlikely they will engage in a transfer tussle for a more attacking player.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have plenty of money to spend following the £73m sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether Sabitzer would prefer to remain in the Bundesliga or seek a new challenge abroad.