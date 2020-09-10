Arsenal Unveil All-New Tie Dye Third Kit for 2020/21 Season

Arsenal have released their new third kit for the 2020/21 Premier League season, bringing a new tie dye graphic to their shirts.

Third kits have been the subject of real debate this summer. Manchester United's zebra-style shirt has divided fans, while Chelsea supporters are less than impressed by their tribute to Crystal Palace, but that won't be a problem for Arsenal.

Arsenal can't help but do nice kits. Their new third kit is another gem! ? pic.twitter.com/z7bGvCbhSv — 90min (@90min_Football) September 10, 2020

Taking influence from the cultural variety which is always on show around London, Arsenal have created a custom set of tie dye prints which have been blended together to produce a subtle, yet powerful pattern on the navy blue shirt.

That blue is complemented by striking pink accents on the sleeves and down the side of the shirt, with the colours based on the lights which illuminate the Emirates Stadium during late-night matches.

"I am a big fan of the third kit this year from adidas and Arsenal," said left-back Kieran Tierney. "It completes a strong set of strips for the season.

"We have won two trophies in two of our new kits since they launched, and we’ll be working hard to continue our form once the season kicks off.”

The shirt was also released alongside an accompanying launch film, in which manager Mikel Arteta discusses the importance of being part of the Arsenal family and what it means to him to be a part of the Gunners.

Women's Super League Fans' Player of the Year Vivianne Miedema and PFA Young Player of the year nominee Bukayo Saka also feature in the film, alongside club legends Kanu and Dennis Bergkamp as well as fans from all over the world.

The authentic shirt is made using adidas' HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL technology which allows wearers to feel cool and dry during matches, while the replica shirt comes with AEROREADY – FEEL READY technology to ensure players remain as comfortable as possible.

