Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal will look to keep building momentum on Wednesday when League One's AFC Wimbledon head to the Emirates for some Carabao Cup action.

After a sketchy start to the season, Arsenal have won their last two matches, securing 1-0 victories over both Norwich and Burnley to help them climb away from the relegation zone.

They'll hope to add another victory against a Wimbledon side who have been scoring a boatload of goals this season but are also still looking for their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

How to watch Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 22 September, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

What TV channel is it on? 5 Live Final Score (BBC - UK)

Highlights? Carabao Cup on Quest (UK)

Referee? Jarred Gillett

Arsenal team news

Leno is likely to come back in | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Expect significant rotation from Arsenal, who will look to rest most of their heavy hitters ahead of Sunday's derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

That could mean starts for the likes of Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, summer signing Nuno Tavares, Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette, while there are murmurs that young Charlie Patino could also feature.

Granit Xhaka (suspended), Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Kieran Tierney (cramp) are all set to miss out.

AFC Wimbledon team news

Rudoni is the team's top scorer | James Chance/Getty Images

Midfielder Jack Rudoni has returned to training after recovering from a muscle injury, but striker Ollie Palmer will face a late fitness test as he continues to battle with a calf issue. Centre-back Paul Kalambayi is unlikely to be seen until November because of his own muscle issue.

There could be a lot of Premier League loanees on show for Wimbledon. Chelsea's Henry Lawrence should start at full-back, while the striker spot will likely be handed to either Watford's Dapo Mebude or Brentford's Aaron Pressley.

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon predicted lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Lokonga, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette.

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev; Lawrence, Charles, Heneghan, Osew; Marsh, Woodyard; Chislett, McCormick, Assal; Mebude.

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon head-to-head record

Arsenal have a good record in Wimbledon | Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

These two sides have never met in the past, but Arsenal do have plenty of experience playing in Wimbledon, having clashed with the side now known as MK Dons no fewer than 27 times.

Away games were never really a problem for the Gunners, who won nine of their 14 trips to Wimbledon, the last of which was a 3-1 victory in the 1999/00 Premier League.

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon score prediction

Arsenal should win this one | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal may not have always looked good this season, but they'll be expecting to use this game as a chance to strut their stuff and build up some confidence.

Wimbledon's shaky back line - they've shipped 13 goals in eight games - doesn't exactly inspire confidence, and Arsenal will expect to exploit their weaknesses en route to a fairly comfortable victory.

That being said, the visitors have also been electric in attack so far. They've bagged three goals in two different games and even managed four against Morecambe, so they'll fancy themselves to score at least one, but it's not going to be enough.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-1 AFC Wimbledon