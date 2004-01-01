Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Matchday eight in the Premier League kicks off with Aston Villa travelling to the Emirates Stadium to take on Aston Villa on Friday night.

The two sides enter the game separated by just one place and one point in 12th and 13th respectively. They each will be hoping to rise up the table with a victory here.

A last-second Alexandre Lacazette equaliser earned Arsenal a point against Crystal Palace last time out, while Aston Villa were, in contrast, on the receiving end of some late heroics in their 3-2 defeat to Wolves.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's Premier League curtain raiser...

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Friday 22 October, 20:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), fubo TV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel, Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Craig Pawson

VAR? Michael Oliver

Arsenal team news

Saka is in contention | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

The big news for Arsenal is that Bukayo Saka - who was forced off against Crystal Palace - will be available for this one. Whether Mikel Arteta starts him is another matter.

Elsewhere, Granit Xhaka remains out for some time, in what is the only real injury concern for Arteta.

Aston Villa team news

Bailey is a doubt | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Aston Villa have somewhat of an injury crisis in the forward positions. Trezeguet is still rehabbing a knee problem while Keinan Davis, Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore are all doubts for the game.

In better news, Morgan Sanson returned to the bench against Wolves and could be thrown back into the fold this time out as Dean Smith considers shuffling his pack.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa predicted lineups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Cash, Luiz, Sanson, McGinn, Targett; Watkins, Ings

Arsenal vs Aston Villa head to head

These two institutions of English football first squared off back in 1904 and have met just shy of 200 times competitively since.

Prior to 2020, Arsenal were on a run of seven straight victories against Villa. In more recent times though, their fortunes have switched.

Villa have won each of the last three fixtures with their most recent victory coming in February 2021, where a goal from Ollie Watkins separated the sides.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa score prediction

Both of these sides underwent significant squad rebuilds in the summer, which has resulted in some disjointed performances to start the season.

Arsenal looked like they were turning a corner last month, but two disappointing draws in recent weeks have curtailed their momentum. We're not sure they have enough to get back to winning ways here either.

Villa have two good strikers who will likely cause their opponents' serious problems and despite recent shakiness, they aren't half bad at the back either. A score draw seems the most likely recent on Friday.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Aston Villa