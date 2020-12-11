Arsenal vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal host Burnley late on Sunday evening in a must-win game for the Gunners. After three successive home defeats in the league, not to mention last week's humbling defeat at the bitter rivals Tottenham, it's fair to say that Mikel Arteta can't afford another poor result this weekend.

Although Arsenal breezed through their Europe League group stage, scoring 20 goals in six games, they have struggled to find the net in the Premier League having only scored two goals since early October. Burnley meanwhile come into this game earning well-fought point from their encounter with Everton last weekend.

THE PRESS | Sean Dyche comments on this weekend's opponents Arsenal, and manager Mikel Arteta ?? — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 11, 2020

Historically, this fixture sees Arsenal take all three points, but with the Gunners on the ropes, Burnley will believe they can leave London with a positive result.

Where to Watch on TV

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 13 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:15 (GMT)

Where Is It Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel? Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Graham Scott

Team News

Thomas Partey is set to be out for the next few matches, which is a pretty big blow to Arsenal. In his absence, Arsenal are likely to start Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos in central midfield, with Mohamed Elneny playing the full 90 minutes against Dundalk on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Martinelli is still being nursed back into contention, playing 45 minutes midweek for Arsenal's Under-21s. David Luiz also remains questionable following his sickening collision with Raul Jimenez, while Nicolas Pepe sits out the last game of his three-game suspension.

Dani Ceballos is likely to make a start | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Burnley's Phil Bardsley is looking to regain his place in the starting lineup while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is likely set to miss out due to a hamstring injury. Jack Cork and Dale Stephens have both begun full training and are being assessed, but both lack match fitness and therefore are unlikely to feature.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood,

Aubameyang has scored seven goals in five games against Burnley | Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Recent Form

Arsenal's form is, well, topsy turvy to say the least. with their Europe League campaign seeing them comfortably stroll into the round of 32 without a scratch, while in the Premier League they've been taking a bit of a battering. After last week's NLD defeat, Arsenal sit 15th in the league table, scoring just one goal in open play since 4th October.

However, this fixture has been kind to Arsenal over the years, with Arsenal winning every game between the sides at home since Burnley became a Premier League team.

After picking up just two points away from home this season, trying to get anything at the Emirates is a tall ask of Burnley, although last weekend's battling 1-1 draw with Everton shows signs of improvement. A point at the Emirates would surely bring a smile to Sean Dyche's face.

Arsenal



Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal (10/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (6/12)

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wein (3/12)

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves (29/11)

Molde 0-3 Arsenal (26/11)

Burnley



Burnley 1-1 Everton (5/12)

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (28/11)

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (23/11)

Brighton 0-0 Burnley (06/11)

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea (31/10)

Prediction

Burnley go into Sunday's game hoping to upset the Gunners | Visionhaus/Getty Images

However you look at it, despite Arsenal's poor form of late in the league, this still looks like a home win for the Gunners. Misfiring against Spurs, Aston Villa and Leicester is one thing, doing the same against Burnley at home would be an outright disaster, especially in front of 2,000 returning fans.

Burnley have never got a point at the Emirates, but unlike their annual horror shows against Manchester City, they do normally leave with a more dignified scoreline.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Burnley