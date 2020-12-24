Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview: Where to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News

Arsenal host London rivals Chelsea on Boxing Day at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League clash that could make or break their season.

The Gunners come into the game in 15th place in the table, having won just once in their last ten league games. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek too, getting swept aside by Manchester City in a 4-1 defeat.

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League after returning to the win column against West Ham following back to back defeats to Wolves and Everton.

How to Watch

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host this London derby on Boxing Day | Oli Scarff/Getty Images

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

Mikel Arteta has been without his star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the last two games due to a calf problem and the skipper is expected to miss out again.

Gabriel Martinelli was forced off against Manchester City with a shin injury, although he should be fit enough to feature albeit likely from the bench. Granit Xhaka is available again following suspension, but Thomas Partey is still out.

Missed yesterday’s press conference? ?



Here are the best bits! #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/q4RNtOrFbi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 24, 2020

For Chelsea, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are out with ankle and knee injuries respectively. Hakim Ziyech was also ruled out by manager Frank Lampard but the Blues have a clean bill of health beyond that.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Gabriel, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Lacazette, Saka.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Emerson; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner.

Recent Form

Arsenal were thumped in midweek against Manchester City | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The Gunners have been in free fall since beating Manchester United on November 1, losing five of their last seven games in the Premier League. They've scored just three league goals since that win and have struggled for any sort of positives, other than qualifying from their Europa League group with six victories from six games.

Lampard's side saw a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions snapped by Everton at Goodison Park and then followed it up with a defeat to Wolves. They got back on track with a decent performance and win against West Ham and will look to build on that heading into the new year.

Arsenal

Arsenal 1-4 Manchester City (22/12)

Everton 2-1 Arsenal (19/12)

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton (16/12)

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley (13/12)

Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal (10/12)

Chelsea got a big win over West Ham last time out | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham (21/12)

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (15/12)

Everton 1-0 Chelsea (12/12)

Chelsea 1-1 FC Krasnodar (8/12)

Chelsea 3-1 Leeds (5/12)

Prediction

The projection of these two teams currently makes it really difficult to see anything but a win for Chelsea here.

Arsenal's form is horrendous and they've shown little sign in getting an upturn in their fortunes with the way they've been playing, while Chelsea seem to have settled on a style of play and know their strengths.

Chelsea should get the win, with ex-Arsenal man Olivier Giroud likely to play a part | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Defensively they look good and they should control possession for the most part, which will surely lead to chances. The visitors will likely add more misery to Arsenal's Christmas, with ex-Gunner Olivier Giroud having a big say.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea