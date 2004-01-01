Arsenal vs Dundalk Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal host League of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk in the second round of Europa League group stage fixtures on Thursday night.

The Gunners enter the Group B encounter off the back of a disappointing defeat at the hands of Premier League rivals Leicester City over the weekend, but their opponents suffered a similar fate to domestic rivals Waterford last time out.

Despite hearing several plaudits since his arrival, Mikel Arteta has seen his side's form suffer of late and will view this midweek clash as the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Where to Watch on TV

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 29 October

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 (UK)

Referee? Filip Glova

Team News

David Luiz is expected to miss this midweek clash | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

With a trip to Old Trafford coming up immediately after, Arteta is likely to make many changes to his regular starting XI. One man who will certainly be on the sidelines is centre back David Luiz. The Brazilian was forced off the field against the Foxes with a muscular injury and won't be risked ahead of a crucial match against Manchester United.

That means Shkodran Mustafi could come into the side for his first start of the season, while Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock are all in contention to feature from the start in a rare chance to impress.

Dundalk have the luxury of a fully fit squad for their dream fixture at the Emirates Stadium. Left-back Dane Massey is expected to shake off a hip injury in time, giving Filippo Giovagnoli a selection headache.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Mustafi, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Willock, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Nelson.

Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Cleary, Leahy; Shields, Mountney, Sloggett, Murray, Duffy; Hoban.

Recent Form

Arsenal lost last time out to Leicester City in the Premier League | Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal's form has been indifferent this campaign, with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling for goals and the rest of the side yet to find their rhythm. They came from behind against Rapid Vienna in their opening Group B encounter to claim a 2-1 victory in Austria, but that was only their second victory in their last six matches.

The 1-0 loss to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester means Arsenal are languishing in 11th position in the Premier League table with as many defeats as victories after six games of the season.

Dundalk are already 16 games into their domestic league campaign and sit just inside the top three, albeit 13 points behind table-toppers Shamrock Rovers, who also have two games in hand. The Lilywhites have lost their last two fixtures, including their opening day defeat to Molde in the Europa League. However, they had only lost one of their previous ten fixtures before that loss.

Here's how the two sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Arsenal

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester (25/10)

Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal (22/10)

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal (17/10)

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United (4/10)

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (1/10)

Dundalk

Waterford 1-0 Dundalk (25/10)

Dundalk 1-2 Molde (22/10)

Derry City 1-2 Dundalk (19/10)

Dundalk 0-0 Bohemians (16/10)

Cork City 0-2 Dundalk (13/10)

Prediction

Arsenal should claim a comfortable victory | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Dundalk showed in their battling performance against Molde that they cannot be taken lightly, and the Irish minnows will only be encouraged if Arteta does make sweeping changes to his lineup.

Despite that, it should be far too big an ask for Giovagnoli's side to pick up anything at the Emirates, and Arsenal should run out comfortable winners.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-0 Dundalk