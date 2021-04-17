Arsenal vs Fulham preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news & prediction

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal return to domestic action on Sunday afternoon when they host Scott Parker's Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

After a promising run of form in their push for survival, the Cottagers have slipped up of late and their Premier League status look precarious to say the least. Since winning 1-0 win at Liverpool last month, Parker's side have lost four successive matches - most recently succumbing to Wolves at Craven Cottage.

The Gunners' league form has also been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks, and they find themselves

marooned in mid-table, ten points behind fourth-placed West Ham. They will, however, be full of confidence, having seen off Sheffield United and Slavia Prague by an aggregate score of 7-0 over the past week.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Is Arsenal vs Fulham on TV??

The Emirates Stadium will play host to the match | Julian Finney/Getty Images

When is it? Sunday 18 April

Where is it played? Emirates Stadium

What time is it played? 13:30 (BST)

TV Channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Craig Pawson VAR? Stuart Attwell

Arsenal team news

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently revealed that he'd been hospitalized after contracting Malaria on international duty, so he will once again be absent.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not feature against Fulham | Julian Finney/Getty Images

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are the other confirmed absentees from Arteta's Gunners, while Martin Odegaard is still a major doubt.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe returned to the starting XI against Slavia after recovering from injury, but their exploits on Thursday night may see them return to the bench - much will depend on how they've recovered.

Fulham team news

Fulham may be able to call upon Ademola Lookman, who has been ruled out of action with a hamstring problem of late.

We could see Ademola Lookman back in action | Pool/Getty Images

Scott Parker is definitely without Terence Kongolo, who will miss the rest of the season, while Tom Cairney is still working his way back to fitness.

Arsenal vs Fulham predicted lineups

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Cedric; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ceballos, Willian; Lacazette

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Reed, Lemina, Robinson; Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic

Recent form

Arsenal :



Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal - Europa League (15/04)

Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal -Premier League (11/04)

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague - Europa League (08/04)

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool - Premier League (03/04)

West Ham 3-3 Arsenal - Premier League (21/03)

Fulham :



Fulham 0-1 Wolves - Premier League (09/04)

Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham - Premier League (04/04)

Fulham 1-2 Leeds United - Premier League (19/03)

Fulham 0-3 Manchester City - Premier League (13/03)

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham - Premier League (07/03)

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction

Given Fulham's recent form, it's hard to see past Arsenal picking up three points.

Nine goals conceded in the Cottagers' last four games shows vulnerability at the back, while just seven goals scored in their 12 previous Premier League outings reflect their difficulties in breaking down defences.

Arsenal are prone to the odd slip-up, and we're at that time of the season where results are unpredictable - particularly involving sides fighting against relegation. But Arteta's side have been free-flowing over the past week, and Alexandre Lacazette's return to goalscoring form should see them comfortably over the line.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham