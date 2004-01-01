Arsenal vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

In a game with ramifications at opposite ends of the table, Arsenal entertain Leeds at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The Gunners tightened their grip on fourth spot with a 2-1 win at West Ham last weekend - their third successive victory following a brief wobble at the beginning of last month.

Leeds, meanwhile, were leapfrogged by Burnley on goal difference following last weekend's results, with Jesse Marsch's side hovering just two points above the relegation zone.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's crunch clash.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 8 May, 14:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Football (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Chris Kavanagh

VAR? John Brooks

Arsenal team news

Those of an Arsenal persuasion will be hoping to see Ben White return to the side after the defender missed last weekend's win at West Ham with a muscle injury. Arteta insists he is still in contention to feature but must overcome one final training session.

The boss has confirmed both Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu were withdrawn last time out as a precaution, with the latter making his first start since December.

Leeds team news

Stuart Dallas is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious leg break in last weekend's defeat to Man City, but Marsch confirmed he has undergone successful surgery and is now focused on his recovery.

On a more positive note, Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente were both in training on Friday and should be in contention as long as they don't hit any bumps.

Crysencio Summerville, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts have all been ruled out for the season, although Leeds are optimistic on Patrick Bamford's chances of featuring before the end of the campaign.

Arsenal vs Leeds score prediction

The Gunners could be granted the opportunity to move five points clear in fourth place with a win this weekend if Tottenham fall to defeat at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The incentive could not be much bigger for Arteta's side ahead of next week's north London derby showdown, with the Gunners heading into Sunday's clash with momentum following three straight victories.

Unlike last weekend's visit to West Ham, however, Arsenal will be facing a very motivated side in Leeds, looking nervously over their shoulder given Everton and Burnley's respective form.

Expect that to play into Arsenal's hands, with Arteta's side more than comfortable in being able to play through an opponent's high press.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Leeds