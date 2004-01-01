Arsenal vs Leeds United preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium on Valentine's Day with just a solitary point currently separating the two sides in the Premier League table.

When the two sides met at Elland Road back in November, the game ended in a goalless draw and Arsenal were reduced to ten men when Nicolas Pepe was shown his first red card of his career.

On the day, the Whites dominated proceedings, managing to have 66% of the possession and having 25 attempts at goal in comparison to Arsenal's nine.

The Gunners come into this fixture off the back of successive defeats at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa whereas Leeds have won three of their last four, beating Crystal Palace in their most recent outing.

It seemed as though Mikel Arteta's side had turned a corner having gone seven games unbeaten in the league following their Boxing Day victory over Chelsea, however, having recently lost further ground on those fighting for the European spots, they will be looking to turn things around immediately.

Where to watch on TV

The fixture will take place at an empty Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon | Julian Finney/Getty Images

What time is kick-off? 16:30 GMT

Where is it being played? The Emirates Stadium

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Andre Marriner

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey is expected to be passed fit ahead of this weekend's fixture | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bernd Leno is likely to return to the starting eleven having served his suspension at Aston Villa following his red card at Molineux. Kieran Tierney could also feature after it was revealed the injury that has kept him out in recent weeks is not believed to be anything serious, and Thomas Partey is expected to be fit despite coming off with an issue last weekend.

Leeds team news

Leeds have struggled with defensive injuries all season and none of their long-term absentees are likely to return this weekend. Following their 2-0 victory over the Eagles at Elland Road on Monday, they could be without Kalvin Phillips who was substituted two minutes before full-time with an issue.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Cedric; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette.



Leeds United (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Alioski; Shackleton; Raphinha, Dallas, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Recent form

Arsenal



Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal 6/2

Wolves 2-1 Arsenal 2/2

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United 30/1

Southampton 1-3 Arsenal 26/1

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal 23/1



Leeds United



Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace 8/2

Leeds United 1-2 Everton 3/2

Leicester City 1-3 Leeds United 31/1

Newcastle United 1-2 Leeds United 26/1

Leeds United 0-1 Brighton 16/1

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction

Nicolas Pepe was shown a red card when the two sides met earlier this season | Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal have struggled for consistency this season and it is why they find themselves in 11th place. Despite having played a game less, Marcelo Bielsa's team find themselves above the Gunners in 10th.

Leeds will no doubt come to north London and take the game to their opponents which will certainly leave room for the Gunners to attack. Often during this campaign Arsenal have struggled to break down teams who arrive at the Emirates Stadium and play with a low block, therefore, this could suit Mikel Arteta's side.

This feels as though it could end up being a highly entertaining, end to end encounter and the outcome will be decided by which of these two sides prove to be the more clinical on the day.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leeds United