Arsenal vs Leicester Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal return to Premier League action to host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday evening, after both sides started their Europa League campaigns in midweek.

The Gunners were away in Austria as they secured a comeback 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna, while the Foxes made light work of Zorya Luhansk at the King Power Stadium, cruising to a 3-0 victory.

Both teams have near identical records in the Premier League after five rounds of fixtures with three wins apiece. However, Leicester sit just above Arsenal in fourth boasting a better goal difference.

It will be the second meeting of the two sides already this season, with Sunday's hosts running out 2-0 winners in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Here is your preview for the Emirates Stadium encounter.

Where to Watch on TV

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 25 September

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:15 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Box Office (UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Europe)

Referee? Craig Pawson

Team News

Arsenal have been beset with injuries in central defence - a remarkable situation to be in considering how overstocked they are in that department with as many as eight centre-backs on their books.

Rob Holding was the latest to join the treatment room after picking up a hamstring injury during the warm up of their defeat to Manchester City, while Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are only just returning to first team training. Sokratis has been exempt from the Premier League squad and William Saliba has been deemed not ready for first team action, although the return of Shkodran Mustafi has eased the workload on Gabriel Magalhaes and David Luiz's shoulders.

Willian and Dani Ceballos both missed the trip to Austria on Thursday and will be assessed before the weekend. Gabriel Martinelli remains a long-term absentee.

Leicester will be buoyed by the news of Jamie Vardy's return, a striker who just loves playing against Sunday's opponents. He has ten goals in ten appearances against the Gunners, and looks set to start.

Brendan Rodgers on the possibility of Jamie Vardy recovering from a calf problem in time for Sunday: "We'll see how he is in the next few days and hopefully he can be available for the weekend," he said after the win over Zorya.



There are other concerns for Rodgers' side, however, with Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi all long-term absentees. Equally, Daniel Amartey has a hamstring problem and won't be featuring for the foreseeable future.

That means Wesley Fofana is set to continue starting in central defence alongside Jonny Evans after making the £32m move from Saint-Etienne in the summer.

Predicted Line-Ups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Mendy, Barnes, Tielemans, Praet, Perez; Vardy

Recent Form

Both registering three wins and two losses from their opening five league matches, it might be Arsenal whose record appears more impressive, having recorded their defeats away at last season's top two Manchester City and Liverpool.

Their most recent outing was a narrow 1-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium, although they followed that disappointment up with a comeback victory over Rapid Vienna on Thursday. Goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured the three points in the opening clash of their Europa League campaign.

The Foxes' two losses both came on home soil, falling to 1-0 and 3-0 defeats to Aston Villa and West Ham respectively. Those home failings are a far cry from their performances on the road, with their most recent away trip being a memorable 5-2 success against Pep Guardiola's City side.

They will come into Sunday will of confidence after dispatching Zorya Luhansk at the King Power Stadium, as goals from James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho brushed aside their Ukrainian opponents.

"We played very well in spells of the game." ?



Arsenal

Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal (22/10)

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal (17/10)

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United (4/10)

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (1/10)

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (28/9)

Leicester

Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk (22/10)

Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa (18/10)

Leicester 0-3 West Ham (4/10)

Man City 2-5 Leicester (27/9)

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal (23/9)

Prediction

The Vardy factor could be crucial on Sunday. His record against Arsenal is quite astounding - he's scored more goals against the Gunners than any other side - so dealing with him will be Mikel Arteta's biggest concern.

Leicester's away record this season also puts them in good stead. There have been struggles at home, but no such concerns in regards to their travels where they've made light work of West Brom and City. Add to that the laboured wins that Arsenal have managed in north London and it should make for a tight encounter.

Vardy loves scoring against Arsenal.

However, the newfound steel Arsenal have in central defence and midfield may just see them over the line. Gabriel has proven to be a dependable figure at centre-back, while Thomas Partey has shown in just 90 midweek minutes that he's already the best midfielder on Arsenal's books.

Controlling the midfield and limiting time on the ball to Youri Tielemans will be crucial, and should Arsenal do that, it'll set them to claim a tight win. Fofana has impressed in his two games for the club so far, but away trips in the Premier League are a different kettle of fish.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester