Arsenal vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal and Leicester clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with continuing good form their mutual objective.

Mikel Arteta's men have surged into the top four in recent weeks and now occupy a healthy position for Champions League qualification, courtesy of four consecutive Premier League wins - most recently playing out an exciting 3-2 victory away at Watford.

Leicester are also on a run of four successive wins, although that spans all competitions with their most recent triumph coming in the form of an important 2-0 Europa Conference League victory over Rennes. The Foxes have won their previous two in the league, but that's followed a spell of rocky form in which Brendan Rodgers' side went five without a win.

Here's 90min's preview of this encounter.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 13 March, 16:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium, London

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League (UK), Telemundo (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Darren England

Arsenal team news

Emile Smith Rowe is expected to return to the squad after overcoming a bout of Covid-19, although don't expect him to break straight back into the starting XI this weekend.

Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu will likely remain absent for this clash as he continues to contend with a frustrating niggle to his calf.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are looking good and shouldn't set up too differently to the winning formula that Arteta has evidently found.

Leicester team news

Rodgers, meanwhile, will have to contend with the absence of Jamie Vardy, who has picked up a fresh knee injury.

Wesley Fofana would have made his long-awaited comeback in midweek had it not been for a positive Covid-19 result, and will likely be able to return for the second leg of their European tie with Rennes rather than this weekend's trip to the capital.

Elsewhere, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Timothy Castagne remain out of contention, while Ricardo Pereira is a doubt after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh problem.

Arsenal vs Leicester prediction

While both teams boast four consecutive victories respectively, it must be noted that Leicester still continue to struggle for consistency in the Premier League.

What had started off as a campaign full of hope for European qualification has turned into seeming mid-table mediocrity. By comparison, it's fair to say that the Gunners are exceeding expectations by currently occupying a spot in the top four.

And, with some barnstorming recent form behind them, you'd expect Arsenal to go on and make it five for five.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester