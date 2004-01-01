Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Champions Liverpool head to the Emirates on Wednesday night to take on Arsenal, in a match that means much more to the hosts than the visitors.





The Gunners were dealt a blow to their hopes of Europa League qualification on Sunday, losing 2-1 to Spurs in the first men's north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to fall to ninth in the league – four points from a Europa League berth.





Lacazette opened the scoring against Spurs.

The Gunners need a win to have any hope of competing in the Europa League next season, while Liverpool can only afford to drop two more points all season if they're to match Manchester City's record of 100 points in a single Premier League season.





Where to Watch





When is Kick Off? Wednesday 15 July

What Times is Kick Off? 20:15 (BST)

Where is it Played? The Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), fuboTV (US)





Team News





The hosts will be without Eddie Nketiah, the striker still suspended after being sent off in his side's 1-1 draw with Leicester last week. Matteo Guendouzi remains exiled from the first team, with all indications that he won't be included again this season, while Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli remain injured and will not feature. Mesut Ozil is still Mesut Ozil.





Nketiah received his marching orders against Leicester

For the visitors, captain Jordan Henderson is out with a knee injury sustained against Brighton. Centre-back Joel Matip will miss the remainder of the season with a toe injury picked up in the Merseyside derby, while James Milner is recovering from a thigh problem and is a major doubt for Wednesday night's clash.





Predicted Lineups





Arsenal: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.





Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.





Recent Form





The Gunners have dropped points in their last two Premier League outings, drawing with Leicester and losing to Tottenham, throwing away all the momentum they had achieved in their prior four-game winning streak.





Liverpool were held to a draw by Burnley at the weekend.

As decent as Liverpool's results have looked since the restart, the Reds have only won five of their last 12 matches in all competitions – and three out of six since the restart, including a 4-0 clobbering at the hands of Manchester City at the beginning of the month.





Here's how both teams have fared in their last five outings.





Arsenal





Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (12/7)

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester (7/7)

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal (4/7)

Arsenal 4-0 Norwich (1/7)

Sheffield Utd 1-2 Arsenal (28/6)





Liverpool





Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (11/7)

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool (8/7)

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa (5/7)

Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (2/7)

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace (24/6)





Prediction





Andrew Roberston scored Liverpool's only goal against Burnley

Look at Liverpool's front three. Now look at Arsenal's back three. Now look back at Liverpool's front three. You can see where we're going with this.





Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool



