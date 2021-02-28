Arsenal vs Liverpool preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news and prediction

Premier League football returns this weekend and Arsenal entertain Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night in one of the standout fixtures.

Domestically, both sides have had a season to forget so far. However, both teams still have the chance to end their campaigns on a high if they're able to go on and win European competitions. The Gunners take on Slavia Prague next Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter final and Liverpool have the small matter of a Champions League clash with Real Madrid on the horizon.

Arteta's Gunners currently find themselves in ninth, four points behind the reigning champions who sit seventh. A win for either side would enhance their chances of securing a European spot for next season, which could impact significantly on what they're able to spend in the upcoming transfer window.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

When is it? Saturday 3 April 2021

What time is kick off? 8pm (GMT)

Where is it being played? The Emirates Stadium

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Referee: Martin Atkinson

VAR: Jon Moss

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta says there is no 'big news' with regards to the fitness of his squad with many having yet to be fully assessed following the international break. He confirmed that Bukayo Saka is yet to train with the team following an issue that led to him being unavailable for England. Emile Smith Rowe is suffering from some discomfort in the hip area and therefore the duo could be missing for Arsenal this weekend.

Saka will likely be unavailable this weekend | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp's side continues to be without some of their long-term absentees, including Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez. Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Caoimhin Kelleher are all expected to face fitness tests ahead of the trip down to London.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, D. Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Despite Liverpool's struggles this season, Mohamed Salah has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Recent form

Arsenal

West Ham 3-3 Arsenal - 21/3/2021

Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos - 18/3/2021

Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham - 14/3/2021

Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal - 11/3/2021

Burnley 1-1 Arsenal - 6/3/2021

Liverpool

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool - 15/3/2021

Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig - 10/3/2021

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham - 7/3/2021

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea - 4/3/2021

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool - 28/2/2021

Arsenal - Liverpool prediction

These two sides have lost 20 Premier League games between them this season and neither can afford to lose further ground on those currently occupying the European positions.

While both managers, contrary to what they say publicly, will have one eye on Europe, Liverpool's big clash with Real Madrid comes a couple of days sooner than the Gunners' European fixture. Arteta boasts a strong record against Klopp, having beaten him in three of their four meetings to date.

Liverpool are far from the formidable side they once were, despite still having plenty of talent at their disposal, and Arsenal have shown signs of improvement recently. However, the consequences of losing a fixture like this could be damaging to both teams' respective goals when it comes to the Premier League.

Taking all of the above into account, we could see a more cagey encounter than most are expecting and therefore a draw feels a likely outcome.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool