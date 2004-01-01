Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

In-form Arsenal host Premier League title challengers Arsenal on Wednesday night in what is a huge game for both sides.

The Gunners are on fire at the moment, winning their last five games on the spin and most recently swatting away Leicester 2-0 on Sunday. Liverpool come in this one on a roll too. They've won eight in a row in the Premier League and remain on course for a rare quadruple this season.

Something has to give when these two behemoths of English football meet in midweek. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the blockbuster game...

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 16 March, 20:15 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Emirates Stadium, London

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League (UK), UNIVERSO (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Andre Marriner

Who's the VAR? John Brooks

Arsenal team news

Arsenal's good fortune with injuries continued against Leicester on Sunday as they picked up no fresh concerns.

Emile Smith Rowe was healthy enough to appear from the subs bench this weekend and could return to the starting XI. Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu is still absent with a calf problem.

Liverpool team news

In a huge blow for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah was forced off against Brighton on Saturday with a foot problem. Jurgen Klopp provided a hopeful update after that game but the Egyptian remains a doubt nonetheless.

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate is in danger of missing out with a knock. Other than that, the Reds are in good shape.

Arsenal vs Liverpool score prediction

Arsenal have been in scintillating form of late with their lack of European and FA Cup commitments benefiting them hugely as we reach the business end of the season.

However, this is their biggest test yet and it does not get tougher than hosting Liverpool. Although we should expect the Gunners to cause Klopp's charges some issues thanks to their resolute defence and quick exchanges in the final third, the Reds possess the mentality to secure an important three points here – even if their talisman Salah is ruled out.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool