Arsenal vs Manchester City preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick off time & prediction

Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, for what promises to be a throughly entertaining Premier League clash.

The Gunners were in Europa League action in midweek, earning a creditable 1-1 draw with Benfica in Rome, and have been in decent touch of late; evidenced by their recent 4-2 win over Leeds, which saw the return to form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang bagged a hat-trick against Leeds | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six at home, but front up to a Manchester City side in scintillating form. The Citizens have won an astounding 17 games in a row across all competitions, winning their last 12 Premier League games with an aggregate score of 31-3.

City already have a ten point lead at the top of the table, and have a cracking recent record in north London - one that Pep Guardiola will hope to improve against managerial protégé Mikel Arteta.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

How to watch on TV

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will play host to the match | Julian Finney/Getty Images

When is it? Sunday 21 February

What time is kick off? 16:30

Where is it played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Referee? Jon Moss

Team news

Arsenal will again be without Thomas Partey for the visit of City, as the Ghanaian midfielder continues his recovery from a thigh problem.

But he may be the only enforced absence of note, as Kieran Tierney could be fit to start after returning to action in midweek from the bench.

Manchester City welcomed back Kevin De Bruyne in midweek, and the Belgian is expected to step up his return to action with a start here. Sergio Aguero isn't yet to start, but he could be back in the squad.

Ilkay Gundogan will be assessed after missing the 3-1 win over Everton with a slight groin strain, but Nathan Ake remains sidelined.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Recent form

Arsenal



Benfica 1-1 Arsenal - Europa League (18/02)

Arsenal 4-2 Leeds United - Premier League (14/02)

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal - Premier League (06/02)

Wolves 1-0 Arsenal - Premier League (02/02)

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United - Premier League (30/01)

Manchester City



Everton 1-3 Manchester City - Premier League (17/02)

Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League (13/02)

Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City - FA Cup (10/02)

Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City - Premier League (07/02)

Burnley 0-2 Manchester City - Premier League (03/02)

Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction

Our 17th consecutive victory in all competitions! ?



Watch the highlights of our win over the Toffees ?



? #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/DAvqOrAUJI — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2021

There's no doubt that Arsenal provide a real goal threat when they are on song, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's confidence will be lifted after getting back amongst the goals against Leeds.

But the Gunners know that to have any chance of getting a result here, they need to be defensively sound and at the very top of their game. City may only have scored 49 goals so far this season, relatively low by their standards, but they are in top gear at the moment, scoring goals freely from all areas.

Furthermore, most of that goalscoring success has come without De Bruyne - so you can only imagine how dangerous City may be with the creative Belgian back in the starting lineup. All good things must come to an end, but the away side's joyful winning run should be extended here.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City