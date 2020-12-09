Arsenal vs Manchester City: Subplots to Look Out for Ahead of WSL Clash

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Academy Stadium for a blockbuster WSL clash on Sunday afternoon.

The pair have won a combined four WSL titles and boast two of the strongest squads in the top flight - but both have already dropped points to title rivals this season.

Let's take a look at everything to watch out for during the hotly anticipated match up.

1. What Lessons Will Be Learnt from the FA Cup Semi Final Clash?

City and Arsenal met in the FA Cup in October | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sunday's clash is the second clash between Manchester City and Arsenal this season, with the pair having already met in the semi finals of the FA Cup in October.



City ran out 2-1 winners on that occasion - but it could have been a more comfortable victory for the Citizens as they turned in an electric first half performance.



The Gunners could not get near Gareth Taylor's side, who passed Arsenal off the park in a slick, polished performance. Sam Mewis ran the show from midfield, while Arsenal hardly threatened - the Gunners only goal came courtesy of a stunning Jordan Nobbs solo effort. Will Sunday's meeting follow a similar pattern?

2. The Return of Chloe Kelly

Kelly came through the ranks at Arsenal | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chloe Kelly is a product of the Arsenal academy and made her senior debut for the club as a 17-year-old. However, within 18 months, she had departed the club permanently, moving to Everton in search of regular first team football.



It proved a masterstroke, with the 2019/20 season a watershed one in Kelly's career. She scored nine goals in 12 appearances - including a couple of long-range stunners - and was one of the league's standout performers.



The England international's form earned her a move to Manchester City, where she has hit the ground running. Given the form she is in, Kelly could come back to haunt her old side on Sunday.

3. Can Arsenal Beat a Top Team?

Arsenal have a disappointing recent record against the WSL's elite | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After storming to the WSL title during the 2018/19 season, Arsenal have since largely struggled against fellow members of the WSL's 'big three'.



The Gunners beat Manchester City in November 2019, but have since won just one of their last seven in all competitions against City and Chelsea. They were also beaten by Manchester United this season, with the Red Devils beginning to emerge as title challengers.



Arsenal displayed a grittier, more resolute side to their game during November's draw with Chelsea and were denied all three points by a freak Lotte Wubben-Moy own goal at the death. Can they beat a fellow title rival on Sunday?

4. A Potential Lauren Hemp Comeback

Hemp has featured once for City since the Community Shield | Pool/Getty Images

Lauren Hemp was Manchester City's star performer during the 2019/20 season. The fearless 20-year-old was a live wire down the left flank week in, week out and turned up with some big performances and big goals in crunch clashes against Arsenal and Chelsea.



City were dealt a huge blow when the England international suffered a hamstring injury in the Community Shield in August.



Hemp made her first appearance of the season from the bench against Everton last time out and could be in contention to make the squad again for Sunday's clash. Her added creativity will be a boost for City, who have struggled with their cutting edge in front of goal at times this term.

5. The Impact of Champions League Football

Manchester City pipped Arsenal to a spot in this season's Champions League and played their first fixture in the competition on Wednesday.



Rotation has been a regular theme for Gareth Taylor and City this season, and the Citizens fielded a strong side as they secured a 2-1 win over Goteborg.



Arsenal have a slightly smaller squad than the rest of the WSL's big three and have had rotten luck with injuries over the past two-and-a-half years, meaning the lack of Champions League football could be a blessing in disguise for the Gunners this season. It will be interesting to see whether Joe Montemurro's side will benefit from a potential added freshness on Sunday.