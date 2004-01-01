Arsenal vs Molde Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal return to Europa League action looking to make it three wins from three when they take on Molde at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

Both the Gunners and Molde have won their opening two fixtures, defeating Dundalk and Rapid Wien,

and Mikel Arteta's side will be full of beans after ending their away-day hoodoo at the Premier League's 'top six' by virtue of their 1-0 win at Manchester United.

The Gunners will be in confident mood after the weekend | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the matchwinner at Old Trafford, but a rotated Arteta side is likely to take on Molde - formerly managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - in north London.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

An empty Emirates Stadium will host this game | Julian Finney/Getty Images

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 5 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? The Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2, CBS Sports (USA)

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (Turkey)

Team News

Molde have defeated Dundalk and Rapid Wien in their two Europa League games so far this season | PAUL FAITH/Getty Images

Arsenal welcomed back Rob Holding from injury this past weekend, and he seemingly completed 90 minutes against Manchester United unscathed.

He should start again with David Luiz, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari all injured, while William Saliba isn't registered and Gabriel is likely to be rested. Shkodran Mustafi should partner him in central defence, with Arteta likely to revert to a 4-3-3 formation for a game Arsenal are favourites to win.

For the visitors, they are at full strength barring the long-term absence of right-back Kristoffer Haraldseid. He suffered a ruptured ACL back in June and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Runarsson; Cedric, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Elneny, Ceballos, Willock; Pepe, Nketiah, Willian

Arsenal's potential starting XI | BuildLineup

Molde: Linde; Pedersen, Bjornbak, Gregersen, Haugen; Aursnes, Hussain, Eikrem; Hested, Omoijuanfo, James

Recent Form

In recent weeks, the Gunners have transitioned from having a bit of a tough time to being in generally high spirits.

Losses to both Manchester City and Leicester preceded wins over Rapid Wien and Dundalk, before a big win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend. Defensively, Arsenal look hard to break down and in the Europa League they're strong enough to score plenty of goals against opposition who are evidently inferior.

Arteta masterminded Arsenal's first win at Old Trafford since 2006 this past Sunday | Pool/Getty Images

Molde are in a fantastic run of form, having won six in a row in all competitions. They've conceded five goals in their last five games but have scored a mightily impressive 12 times in that time, showing their attacking prowess.

Here's how both sides have performed in their last five.

Arsenal



Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal (01/11)

Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk (29/10)

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester (25/10)

Rapid Wien 1-2 Arsenal (22/10)

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal (17/10)

Molde



Mjoendalen 1-3 Molde (1/11)

Molde 1-0 Rapid Wien (29/10)

Molde 2-1 Stroemsgodset (25/10)

Dundalk 1-2 Molde (22/10)

Molde 4-2 Bodoe/Glimt (17/10)

Prediction

Despite the good form of Molde and Arsenal's likely weakened team, it's hard to look past a win for the Gunners.

Their strength in depth - and the fact that even their weakened starting team is likely to be strongest than Molde's starting lineup - means they should control the game, taking a stranglehold of possession and creating chances freely.

Nketiah scored the opener against Dundalk last week | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

That gulf in quality should see Arsenal cruise to victory by a couple of goals.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Molde