Arsenal vs Norwich City: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal host Norwich City on Saturday afternoon in a meeting between two of the three Premier League sides to have lost their opening trio of fixtures this season.

In a contest that pits the division's lowest scorers against this campaign's most porous defence, at least one of Arsenal and Norwich will collect their first points of a season that has, admittedly, begun with a brutally tough run of matches for each side.

Here's all you need to know about the clash between these stuttering set-ups.

How to watch Arsenal vs Norwich on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 11 September, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

What TV channel is it on? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports - UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK - 5.15pm) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Rreferee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Mike Dean

Arsenal team news

Injuries littered across the squad have plagued Arsenal's sluggish start. However, for the first time this season the Gunners could deploy arguably their strongest central defensive pairing as both Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have returned to training.

Thomas Partey is also easing his way back from his latest fitness concern but Saturday may be too early for his return. The Ghana international's regular midfield parter, Granit Xhaka, is doubly unavailable after picking up a red card against Manchester City contracting coronavirus while on international duty.

The sought-after Mohamed Elneny (muscular strain) completes the trio of defensively minded midfielders set to be sidelined on Saturday but the concerns don't end there. Emile Smith Rowe was released from England's under-21 squad early after suffering a non-COVID-related illness, casting doubt over his involvement this weekend.

Nicolas Pepe, meanwhile, has recovered from a similar ailment and is expected to be available along with Eddie Nketiah. Although, Sead Kolasinac is another doubt with complaints of a knock.

Norwich team news

Alongside long-term absentee Sam Byram, Norwich are likely to be without their sparingly used winger Przemyslaw Placheta while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

Both Bali Mumba (knee) and Christos Tzolis (calf) are doubts while midfielder Kenny McLean was forced to withdraw from Scotland's international squad ahead of his nation's victory in Austria.

Arsenal vs Norwich predicted lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Lokonga; Pepe, Odegaard, Saka; Aubameyang

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica

Arsenal vs Norwich head-to-head record

Since giving up a 2-0 lead at home to the Canaries on the opening day of the inaugural Premier League season in 1992, Arsenal have suffered just one defeat in 20 meetings with Saturday's opponents.

In fact, Norwich are yet record a victory away to Arsenal since the Gunners swapped Highbury for the Emirates in 2006, losing in five of their six visits. These defeats have often been one-sided: in six of their last seven Premier League trips to Arsenal, Norwich have conceded at least three goals.

Arsenal vs Norwich prediction

Arsenal have history on their side going into the fixture but recent form doesn't reflect favourably for either club. However, two of Arsenal's defeats this term have come against last season's Champions League finalists - Chelsea and Manchester City (who also swatted Norwich aside).

In their first home game of the campaign against a side other than the reigning European champions, a defensively-bolstered Arsenal will surely fare more favourably when they host the winners of last season's second tier.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Norwich