Arsenal vs Norwich Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Norwich's seemingly doomed struggle to avoid Premier League relegation continues on Wednesday when the Canaries head to the Emirates to take on an Arsenal side still trying to find their feet under new boss Mikel Arteta.





The Gunners lost two games upon their return action, but victories against Southampton and Sheffield United in the league and FA Cup respectively have helped the Gunners muster up some good form heading into the final stretch of the season.





Norwich's Premier League future is all but doomed, with Daniel Farke's side rooted firmly to the bottom of the table, having lost every game since they returned from the coronavirus break.





How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 1 June

What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (UK) FuboTV (US)

Referee? Peter Bankes





Team News





Arsenal will once again be without Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers. Lucas Torreira and Cedric Soares are also unlikely to feature, while a recent hamstring knock means David Luiz is a major doubt. Pablo Mari remains unavailable.





Norwich continue to be without Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmerman and Sam Byram, with all three missing significant time through injury. Following his dismissal against Manchester United at the weekend, Timm Klose will miss the game through suspension.





Timm Klose will miss the game following his red card against Manchester United

Predicted Lineups





Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette.





Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Tettey, Lewis; Trybull, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.





Recent Form





Both sides suffered slow starts to their return to football, but Arsenal's form has picked up significantly over their last two games. After back to back losses, the north London side have now registered two straight wins.





After a poor start to their return, Arsenal have won two straight games

Norwich have been woeful from the get-go and have lost all three of their games since the season resumed and the Canaries are seemingly heading down the fast lane to the Championship.





Here's how both sides have fared over their last five games.





Arsenal





Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal (28/6)

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal (25/6)

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (20/6)

Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal (17/6)

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham (7/3)





Norwich





Norwich 1-2 Manchester United (27/6)

Norwich 0-1 Everton (24/6)

Norwich 0-3 Southampton (19/6)

Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich (7/3)

Tottenham 1-1 Norwich (3-4 on penalties) (4/3)





Norwich have failed to pick up a single point since they returned

Predictions





While Norwich will be in desperation mode when they arrive at the Emirates, they'll still be leaving empty handed. Although Arsenal have had an inconsistent return so far, the Gunners should have too much power in attack.





Norwich's defence will once again be their downfall and Arsenal will add to the Canaries' misery with a dominant performance.





Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Norwich



