Arsenal vs Rangers: Jonas Eidevall and Leah Williamson preview UEFA Women's Champions League clash

Arsenal will be looking to redeem themselves this year by securing a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League, as they get ready to take on Rangers in their first knock-out qualifier.
Source : 90min

