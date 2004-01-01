Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal welcome Austrian side Rapid Wien to the Emirates in their Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday evening, where they can confirm a top of the group finish by avoiding defeat.

The Gunners have won all four Group B games so far and conceded just two goals in the process, leaving them comfortably qualified on 12 points. The stakes are incredibly high for the visitors, who must win in order to keep the pressure on Molde, with both sides level on six points and set to play each other in their final group stage match.

The game comes as a welcome chance to rectify a disappointing loss to Wolves over the weekend and serves as a warm up to an ever-important north London derby on Sunday. Arsenal cannot afford to let the focus slip in this one, however, as last season's Austrian Bundesliga runners up will be desperate to stay in the fight for the knockout stages.

A confidence boost for Arsenal, however, will be the much anticipated return of fans to English stadiums, albeit in a limited capacity. 2,000 tickets have been sold for the game as national lockdown restrictions are eased.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 3 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Team News

Mikel Arteta is without David Luiz following a nasty clash of heads with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez on Sunday. The Brazilian tried to carry on but was substituted shortly after and is unlikely to feature here.

Summer signing Thomas Partey hasn't played since the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa last month and remains unavailable with a thigh injury. Sead Kolasinac has been away following a positive test for COVID-19 and could return to training this week, although Thursday might come too soon.

David Luiz was keen to battle through a head injury at the weekend | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Calum Chambers is fit after recovering from an ACL injury and is slowly beginning to put together minutes on the pitch, featuring for the Under-23s last week. Elsewhere, long term absentees Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari remain out of the running.

For the visitors, Filip Stojkovic returned to action in last week's 3-1 victory against Dundalk and played again at the weekend, so is likely to start in a game as big as this one.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Runarsson; Cedric, Gabriel, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Willock; Willian, Lacazette, Pepe; Aubameyang.

Rapid Wien: Gartler; Stojkovic, Hoffman, Barac, Ullmann; Ritzmaier, Grahovac; Schick, Knasmullner, Arase; Kara.

Recent Form

Arsenal's form in the Europa League has been flawless; Arteta couldn't have wished for a stronger showing in the group stage so far and finishing with six wins from six is a real possibility.

However, they've struggled to translate that over to the Premier League and currently sit slumped in 14th with just 13 points after the defeat to Wolves. It's the summary of a largely inconsistent season so far for the Gunners, who now haven't won in domestic football since their 1-0 victory over Manchester United at the beginning of November.

It's proven a tricky season for Arteta so far | Julian Finney/Getty Images

It doesn't get easier, either. Dietmar Kuhbauer's side know what's at stake and will smell blood at the Emirates. They played out to a 1-1 draw over the weekend in a derby with Austria Wien and only narrowly lost to Arsenal in matchday one, pulling ahead before conceding two quick goals.

Here are the last five results for each side.

Arsenal

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves (29/11)

Molde 0-3 Arsenal (26/11)

Leeds 0-0 Arsenal (22/11)

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa (8/11)

Arsenal 4-1 Molde (5/11)

Rapid Wien

Rapid Wien 1-1 Austria Wien (29/11)

Dundalk 1-3 Rapid Wien (26/11)

Ried 4-3 Rapid Wien (22/11)

Rapid Wien 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg (8/11)

Rapid Wien 4-3 Dundalk (5/11)

Prediction

While it looks like a dead rubber on the surface, Arsenal cannot afford to take any liberties against a Rapid Wien side with nothing to lose.

It's all or nothing for Die Grün-Weißen, who are out to avenge the reverse fixture and will be desperate to stay in the hat alongside Molde.

SK Rapid Wien will leave it all on the pitch at the Emirates | Josef Bollwein/Getty Images

Arteta will be aware of this, though, and will no doubt drill into his side the importance of continuing to build on their impressive European form.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Rapid Wien