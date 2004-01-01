Arsenal vs Sevilla: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & prediction

Arsenal will close out their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign by hosting Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium in the final of the prestigious Emirates Cup.

This summer has been incredibly kind to Mikel Arteta's side, who have won all four of their friendlies so far, sprinkling in a dose of Chelsea humiliation for good measure, and they look ready to go ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Sevilla are yet to win inside 90 minutes this summer and are a little further behind Arsenal when it comes to preparing for their own season, and they even have another friendly 24 hours after this one when they travel to face Leicester.

Here's all you need to know about the game...

Head-to-head results

Arsenal: 1 win

1 win Sevilla: 1 win

1 win Draw: N/A

Current form

Arsenal: WWWW

WWWW Sevilla: DW

Arsenal team news vs Sevilla

Gunners fans are yet to see new signing Fabio Vieira in action as a result of a foot injury and it's highly unlikely that the young midfielder will be ready to go for this one either.

Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney have all done some light training sessions and may see some minutes here as they step up returns from their own fitness issues.

Backup goalkeeper Bernd Leno may not be part of the squad amid talk of a possible transfer to Fulham.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Sevilla

(4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Sevilla team news vs Arsenal

There will be no sign of the in-demand Jules Kounde, who is out through injury but might not even be part of the team by the time kick-off arrives as Chelsea and Barcelona continue to battle for his signature.

In Kounde's place could be new signing Marcao. He arrived out of shape and is yet to do too much work with his new team-mates but might see some minutes towards the end of this game.

Suso and Erik Lamela are both returning to fitness and their presence has forced out Oussama Idrissi, who has been loaned out to Feyenoord.

Sevilla predicted lineup vs Arsenal

(4-3-3): Bono; Navas, Rekik, Carmona, Acuna; Gudelj, Rakitic, Oliver; Lamela, En-Nesyri, Tecatito

Arsenal vs Sevilla score prediction

Arsenal have been seriously impressive this summer and they're not even at full strength yet.

Even while building up fitness and team chemistry, they have swatted away all four teams who have challenged them so far, and with the Gunners now ready for the new season, it's hard to predict anything other than a clean sweep.

Sevilla are a good side but they're still just getting going this summer, although Arsenal should be considered the favourites for this one even without the head-start.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Sevilla