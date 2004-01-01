Arsenal vs Sheffield United Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal will be attempting to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome to the Emirates Stadium a Sheffield United side yet to get off the mark in the top flight.

The Gunners suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Liverpool on Monday evening, and face an unenviable run of games following the international break - with matches against Manchester City, Leicester and Manchester United on the horizon.

Opponents Sheffield United are yet to replicate their antics from last season and are without a point - or goal - in the league thus far this season.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch on TV

When is Kick Off? Sunday 4 October

What Time is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST)

Where Is it Being Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel / Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Referee? Lee Mason

Team News

Arsenal remain without Shkodran Mustafi, who is still sidelined with the hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup semi final victory over Manchester City. Sokratis Papastathopoulos is a doubt after missing the Carabao Cup clash with Leicester with a calf problem. Emile Smith Rowe and Pablo Mari are both expected to miss out, while Gabriel Martinelli remains a long-term absentee.

Sheffield United's new record signing Rhian Brewster - the man brought in to solve their goalscoring woes - will not be available for Sunday's clash as he was not registered in time.

The Blades will also be without key centre back Jack O'Connell - who could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury - while Lys Mousset is sidelined with a toe injury. However, the return of John Egan following his one-game suspension will be a boost for the Blades.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Tierney, Luiz, Holding; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Baldock, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens; Norwood, Berge, Lundstram; McGoldrick, McBurnie

Recent Form

Arsenal currently sit sixth following two wins from their opening three games.

Their perfect start to the season was brought to an end by Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday evening, but a youthful Gunners side avenged this defeat three days later with a penalty shootout victory over the Reds in the Carabao Cup.

Sheffield United have endured a difficult start to the campaign following on from their disappointing finish to the 2019/20 season.

They have now lost six on the bounce in the Premier League following a hat-trick of defeats against Wolves, Aston Villa and Leeds - although they were forced to play 80 minutes with 10 men against Villa and only lost 1-0 after John Egan's 12th minute game-changing sending off.

Here's how the two sides have fared in their last five.

Arsenal

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (01/10)

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (28/09)

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal (23/09)

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham (19/09)

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal (12/09)

Sheffield United

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds (27/09)

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United (21/09)

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (17/09)

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves (14/09)

Southampton 3-1 Sheffield United (26/07)

Prediction

Arsenal continue to go from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta and gave a good account of themselves despite losing 3-1 against Liverpool.

Sheffield United are in a torrid run of form and the loss of Jack O'Connell is a huge blow. Bringing in Rhian Brewster is an attempt to address their lack of goals, but with him currently unavailable they could still struggle to find the net on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United