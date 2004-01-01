Arsenal vs Southampton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

A club never too far away from a crisis, Arsenal welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium as they aim to shake off their recent disappointments in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side have now lost three out of their last four following Monday evening's 2-1 away defeat to Everton, which has seen the Gunners slip down to 7th in the table after previously flirting with the top four.

Meanwhile, Southampton will be hoping to shift their tag as the draw specialists in the Premier League after successive stalemates, the most recent of which coming at home to Brighton after a Neal Maupay injury time equaliser.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 11 December, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, BBC Final Score (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day (UK)

Referee? Jarred Gillett

VAR? Michael Oliver

Arsenal team news

Martinelli limped off against Everton with a hamstring injury | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Gabriel Martinelli is unlikely to be fit for this weekend after he was forced off at Goodison Park with a hamstring injury, with Arteta admitting he was not "positive" about the Brazilian's chances.

However, the manager is more optimistic over Emile Smith Rowe's involvement after he missed the trip to Merseyside, although Sead Kolasinac and Bernd Leno are unlikely to feature.

Southampton team news

Alex McCarthy won't feature for the Saints | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Ralph Hasenhuttl was forced to take emergency action and sign former Chelsea and Man City stopper Willy Caballero on a one-month contract following injuries to both Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

The Argentine is likely to make his debut for Southampton at the Emirates, but Mohammed Salisu and Oriol Romeu won't be involved through suspension.

Arsenal vs Southampton head-to-head record

Southampton celebrate their League Cup success over Arsenal in 2016 | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Gunners have won just two out of their last five meetings against Southampton, losing an FA Cup clash at St. Mary's last season.

Matches in north London have tended to fall Arsenal's way in the Premier League, although they have twice lost to the Saints at the Emirates Stadium in other competitions in recent years.

Southampton backed up their 2-1 away win over the Gunners in the League Cup in 2014 with a 2-0 victory in the same competition two years later.

Arsenal vs Southampton score prediction

Ramsdale celebrates | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Chelsea were the last side to defeat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium back in August, with Arteta's men having taken 16 points from a possible 18 at home since that afternoon.

Recent defeats will have rocked the Gunners slightly, but their defensive showings have largely been consistent under Arteta and, against a Southampton side who don't tend to score many goals, they could be set for another clean sheet.

Arsenal's attacking stars must perform if they are to get a positive result.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Southampton