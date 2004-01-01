Arsenal vs Tottenham preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news and prediction

The north London derby takes place this weekend as the race for top four hots up.

The Gunners are unbeaten in four games coming into this one, with a win over Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday helping to continue that good form. Mikel Arteta's side have begun to show some signs of progress, with Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in particular shining in recent weeks.

Jose Mourinho's side have completely turned their form book on its head with five wins in a row thanks to the brilliance of Gareth Bale and Harry Kane - who have contributed to 10 goals combined in those games.

After winning the first north London derby of the season in front of a limited crowd, Spurs will look to complete the double over their rivals for the first time since the 1973/74 season.

Spurs are unbeaten in the last five north London derbies | Pool/Getty Images

How to watch the north London derby

When is the match? Sunday 14 March

What time is kick-off? 16:30 GMT

Where is it being played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Paul Tierney

Arsenal team news

Arsenal came through their game with Olympiacos without any injury issues, meaning their squad is at near full strength for this game. Emile Smith Rowe is set for a late fitness test but is unlikely to start anyway after Martin Odegaard's wonder goal on Thursday.

Tottenham team news

Spurs are also at nearly at full strength for the game, with the only doubt being Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine has been missing with a hamstring injury since just before Christmas and is unlikely to return in time for this clash, while key striker Kane is expected to be fit despite icing his knee after being substituted in the win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Saka and Aubameyang are in great form right now | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Predicted lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mari, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Pepe; Aubameyang.

Tottenham: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Bale, Moura, Son; Kane.

Recent form

Arsenal



Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal (11/3)

Burnley 1-1 Arsenal (6/3)

Leicester 1-3 Arsenal (28/2)

Arsenal 3-2 Benfica (25/2)

Arsenal 0-1 Man City (21/2)

Tottenham



Tottenham 2-0 Din. Zagreb (11/3)

Tottenham 4-1 Crystal Palace (7/3)

Fulham 0-1 Tottenham (4/3)

Tottenham 4-0 Burnley (28/2)

Tottenham 4-0 Wolfsberger AC (25/2)

Spurs' front two are in sensational form at the moment for Mourinho | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal - Tottenham prediction

The north London derby is usually an entertaining game, and this one will likely be no different.

Spurs are unbeaten in the last five NLDs, and with five wins in a row in all competitions, they will be confident that they can continue that form with their front players firing.

Arsenal will also be confident though due to their recent run of form, having scored three goals in each of their last three wins.

It should be a highly entertaining game with both teams scoring at will in recent weeks, but when it comes to a big game it's hard to bet against Mourinho - even in 2021. Spurs' added quality in midfield could be the difference on the day.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Tottenham