Arsenal vs Tottenham preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news and prediction

The north London derby takes place this weekend as the race for top four hots up.
The Gunners are unbeaten in four games coming into this one, with a win over Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday helping to continue that good form. Mikel Arteta's side have begun to show some signs of progress, with Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in particular shining in recent weeks.
Jose Mourinho's side have completely turned their form book on its head with five wins in a row thanks to the brilliance of Gareth Bale and Harry Kane - who have contributed to 10 goals combined in those games.
After winning the first north London derby of the season in front of a limited crowd, Spurs will look to complete the double over their rivals for the first time since the 1973/74 season.
How to watch the north London derby
When is the match? Sunday 14 March
What time is kick-off? 16:30 GMT
Where is it being played? Emirates Stadium
TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League (UK)
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: Paul Tierney
Arsenal team news
Arsenal came through their game with Olympiacos without any injury issues, meaning their squad is at near full strength for this game. Emile Smith Rowe is set for a late fitness test but is unlikely to start anyway after Martin Odegaard's wonder goal on Thursday.
Tottenham team news
Spurs are also at nearly at full strength for the game, with the only doubt being Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine has been missing with a hamstring injury since just before Christmas and is unlikely to return in time for this clash, while key striker Kane is expected to be fit despite icing his knee after being substituted in the win over Dinamo Zagreb.
Predicted lineups
Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mari, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Pepe; Aubameyang.
Tottenham: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Bale, Moura, Son; Kane.
Recent form
Arsenal
Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal (11/3)
Burnley 1-1 Arsenal (6/3)
Leicester 1-3 Arsenal (28/2)
Arsenal 3-2 Benfica (25/2)
Arsenal 0-1 Man City (21/2)
Tottenham
Tottenham 2-0 Din. Zagreb (11/3)
Tottenham 4-1 Crystal Palace (7/3)
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham (4/3)
Tottenham 4-0 Burnley (28/2)
Tottenham 4-0 Wolfsberger AC (25/2)
Arsenal - Tottenham prediction
The north London derby is usually an entertaining game, and this one will likely be no different.
Spurs are unbeaten in the last five NLDs, and with five wins in a row in all competitions, they will be confident that they can continue that form with their front players firing.
Arsenal will also be confident though due to their recent run of form, having scored three goals in each of their last three wins.
It should be a highly entertaining game with both teams scoring at will in recent weeks, but when it comes to a big game it's hard to bet against Mourinho - even in 2021. Spurs' added quality in midfield could be the difference on the day.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Tottenham
