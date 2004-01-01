Arsenal vs Watford Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

It's a huge final day of the Premier League season for Watford, as they travel to Arsenal needing at least a point to have any chance of avoiding relegation.





A heavy 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in midweek was bad enough for the Hornets, but things went from bad to worse when Aston Villa overcame the Gunners hours later - victory lifting Dean Smith's side out of the drop zone on goal difference.





Trezeguet's goal was enough for Aston Villa to beat Arsenal in midweek.

It means caretaker boss Hayden Mullins, who assumed control from the sacked Nigel Pearson less than a week ago, must dig out a result against an Arsenal side - who beat Liverpool and Manchester City, but lost to Villa in the same week - who are relying on FA Cup success to earn a place in next season's Europa League.





Here's 90min's preview of the final day clash at the Emirates Stadium.





Where to Watch





When is Kick Off? Sunday 26 July

What Time is Kick Off? 16:00 (BST)

Where is it Played? The Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports or BT Sport (UK), Fubo TV (US)





Team News





Mullins has been tasked with keeping Watford up.

Arsenal will definitely be without Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno (knee) and Calum Chambers (knee). The Gunners are also fretting over the fitness of Shkodran Mustafi, who picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Man City in the FA Cup. The German missed the defeat to Aston Villa, and will be assessed ahead of Sunday's game.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be rested ahead of the FA Cup final, with Eddie Nketiah potentially welcomed back into the starting 11.





Watford, meanwhile, will be without Etienne Capoue because of a knock, while Gerard Deulofeu (cruciate ligament), Daryl Janmaat (knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) all remain unavailable.





Predicted Lineups





Arsenal: Martinez; Cedric, Holding, Luiz, Kolasinac, Saka; Willock, Xhaka; Nelson, Lacazette, Nketiah.





Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina; Sarr, Chalobah, Doucoure, Hughes, Welbeck; Deeney





Recent Form





Arsenal's form is peculiar to say the least. In their last three games in all competitions, they have beaten the two best teams in the country and lost to a team battling relegation. There is no predicting which Arsenal will turn up, although it appears that Arteta's side are better suited to being the underdogs, something they won't be against Watford.





Arsenal beat Man City in the FA cup Semi-final

Watford's form has been pretty horrendous since the restart, with the Hornets picking up just two victories. This poor form led to the dramatic sacking of Nigel Pearson last week after defeat at West Ham, leaving Mullins and former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack in charge.





One thing in Watford's favour is that they everything to play for, while Arsenal will be looking to maintain fitness ahead of the FA Cup final with Chelsea on 1 August.





Here's how both sides have performed in their last five games.





Arsenal





Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal (21/07)

Arsenal 2-0 Man City (18/07)

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool (15/07)

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (12/07)

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City (07/07)





Watford





Watford 0-4 Man City (21/07)

West Ham 3-1 Watford (17/07)

Watford 2-1 Newcastle (11/07)

Watford 2-1 Norwich (07/07)

Chelsea 3-0 Watford (04/07)







Prediction





Watford must avoid defeat or they will be relegated.

Watford must get some sort of result if they are to have any chance of staying up. This desperation for points may play into Arsenal's hands, as they look to have become an out and out counter-attacking side in recent weeks.





If the Hornets push forward in numbers, they'll leave themselves exposed at the back - something that Arsenal's pacy attack are more than capable of taking advantage of. It could be a very grim afternoon for the men in yellow and black.





Prediction Arsenal 2-0 Watford



