Arsenal Want Cedric Soares on Permanent Deal - But Need Southampton Extension First

Arsenal are keen to sign Cedric Soares on a permanent basis this summer and are expected to extend his current loan deal up until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.





Cedric initially joined the Gunners on a temporary basis in January but as the result of a knee injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, is yet to make an appearance for Mikel Arteta's side.





Cedric has impressed Mikel Arteta despite failing to make an Arsenal appearance since his January switch

Despite this, Arteta is said to be impressed by the positive impact the 28-year-old has had on the dressing room and the way in which he's gone about his work since his arrival.





ESPN reports that Arsenal are expected to agree to a short-term extension of his loan before signing him on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.





The report notes a potential three-year deal.





However, the situation with the Portuguese international is complicated by the imminent expiration of his deal at parent club Southampton. Due to player registration regulations, the Saints must technically extend his contract first before Arsenal can prolong his loan.





The 28-year-old has made 16 Premier League appearances for Southampton this season

Nevertheless, all parties are confident an agreement will be reached - with talks ongoing on Tuesday.





Cedric made 138 appearances on the south coast after making the switch from Sporting CP in 2015, including 19 this term, after enjoying a loan spell at Inter last time out.





With Arteta often deploying an inverted right-back since his appointment - influenced by mentor Pep Guardiola - the Spaniard will hope Cedric is the man to play that role for the foreseeable future.





Hector Bellerin's skill set has seen him struggle in the unconventional position, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has fallen down in the pecking order.





Arsenal are also set to sign loanee Pablo Mari (L) on a permanent basis this summer

Alongside Cedric, Arteta is hopeful of wrapping up a permanent deal for centre-back Pablo Mari this week, despite the Flamengo loanee suffering a serious ankle injury in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last week.



